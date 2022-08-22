Poe on opening of classes:

We could have been better prepared.

When we asked our students to return to classes amid the pandemic, all systems should have been in place to ensure that public utility vehicles are available, traffic flow is manned efficiently and health protocols are observed.

Classrooms are expected to have the basic facilities. Students should be sitting on chairs, not on the floor.

Our students deserve a safe and comfortable experience as they brave going back to school amid the lingering pandemic.

We hope concerned agencies will make up for the hitches encountered on Day One of face-to-face classes and make the coming days pleasant for our learners.