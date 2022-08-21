Vietnamese, Lao NAs hold 11th exchange

VIETNAM, August 21 -

QUẢNG BÌNH — The office of the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Secretariat of the Lao National Assembly held their 11th annual seminar and exchange, in the central province of Quảng Bình on August 20.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Trần Thanh Mẫn and Secretary General of the Lao NA Pingkham Lasasimma attended the event.

The event focused its discussions on renewing work for NA meetings, improving the quality of the information and secretary work, using modern technology in meetings, and coordination between the NA Office and Office of the NA delegations of deputies.

It was also meant to share experiences to realise content in the cooperation agreement between the Secretariat of the Lao NA and the Office of the Vietnamese NA signed in May 2022, tightening solidarity between their officials, towards marking the Year of Việt Nam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship, the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the signing of Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

On the occasion, participants also had a chance to join cultural and sport exchanges, and visit tourist destinations in Quảng Bình.— VNS