Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,470 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,744 in the last 365 days.

TechTank Podcast Episode 51: The weaponization of information threatens American democracy. What should we do about that?

New revelations from the January 6 hearings continue to shock the nation. And while former President Donald Trump failed in his attempt to undermine a peaceful transition of power, it’s dangerous to assume that an end to Trumpism is an end to all of America’s problems. Political polarization and extremism continue to be at an all-time high, worsened by ongoing economic tensions.

In his most recent book, “Power Politics: Trump and the Assault on American Democracy,” Darrell M. West, vice president and director of Governance Studies, senior fellow at the Center for Technology Innovation, and co-host and founder of the TechTank podcast, contends with how all these issues put American democracy at risk.

On TechTank, guest host and research analyst Samantha Lai converses with him on his new book and discusses how the weaponization of information threatens our democratic institutions and the country as a whole, and what could be done to address these contemporary challenges.

You can listen to the episode and subscribe to the TechTank podcast on AppleSpotify, or Acast.

Related Content

TechTank is a biweekly podcast from The Brookings Institution exploring the most consequential technology issues of our time. From artificial intelligence and racial bias in algorithms, to Big Tech, the future of work, and the digital divide, TechTank takes abstract ideas and makes them accessible. Moderators Dr. Nicol Turner Lee and Darrell West speak with leading technology experts and policymakers to share new data, ideas, and policy solutions to address the challenges of our new digital world.

You just read:

TechTank Podcast Episode 51: The weaponization of information threatens American democracy. What should we do about that?

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.