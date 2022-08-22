Global Portable Generator Market Share Likely to Expand At a CAGR of 5% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights
The global Portable Generator market size was USD 4.4 billion in 2021 and is reach around USD 7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR 5% between 2022 and 2030.SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Custom Market Insights (CMI), The global Portable Generator market size was estimated at USD 4.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5% between 2022 and 2030.
Our research report offers a 360-degree view of the Portable Generator market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with the impact they have on-demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Portable Generator market.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=16607
Portable Generator Market: Overview
Portable generators find in applications in generating electricity that is used in household, industrial, and commercial settings. Applications covered by the study include producing electricity for live commercial events, electrifying equipment on building sites, providing backup power during power outages, and others.
Segmental Overview
The market for Portable generators is segmented into fuel, power output, and application. Based on application, the market for the residential segment is anticipated to dominate throughout 2022-2030.
Read All Industrial Automation And Equipment Market Research Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/reports-store/industrial-automation-equipment/
The unreliability of power networks contributes to the expansion of the residential application market. Additionally, regions susceptible to natural disasters and sudden power disruptions fuel the demand for Portable generators in the residential end-user sector. Most frequently, residential users employ Portable Generators with a maximum power output of 6 kW. In emergency scenarios, these generators are utilized in homes to power various appliances, including air conditioners, lights, freezers, sump pumps, heaters, and TVs. Additional uses for Portable generators include camping vacations and tailgating events.
Regional Overview
Asia Pacific Region to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Developing nations like China, Japan, South Korea, and India have experienced tremendous industrialization, making the Asia-Pacific region the fastest-growing market for Portable Generators.
Take a Look at our other Reports:
Solar PV Panels Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/solar-pv-panels-market/
Nanosilica Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/nanosilica-market/
Energy as a Service Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/energy-as-a-service-market/
Spas and Beauty Salons Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/spas-and-beauty-salons-market/
Soundbar Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/soundbar-market/
Key Players Insights
The players operating in the Portable Generator market are focused on collaborations and joint ventures to expand their product portfolio, gain new customers, and expand their geographical reach.
June 2021:Deep Sea Electronics Limited, a designer and manufacturer of sophisticated controls, was acquired by Generac Holdings Inc. Deep Sea Electronics offers a wide selection of controller products that offer adaptable solutions for a variety of applications, including generators, automatic transfer switches, battery voltage, and off-highway vehicles.
To know about the assumptions considered for the study, download the pdf brochure @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=16607
May 2019: Generac purchased Pika, a producer of home energy storage systems. The acquisition was aimed to acquire Pika’s strengths with portable industrial and commercial generators. In a number of places, notably Puerto Rico, where recent natural catastrophes have impacted the power supply, the company offers backup power devices.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=16607
Some of the prominent players
Atlas Copco
Briggs & Stratton
Generac
Honda
Yamaha
Caterpillar
Cummins
Eaton
Honeywell
Siemens
Wacker Neuson
Kubota
The global Portable Generator market is segmented as follows:
By Fuel
Gasoline
Diesel
Others
By Power Output
More than 10kW
3-10kW
Less than 3kW
Get a Customization of the report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=16607
By Application
Domestic
Industrial
Commercial
On the basis of Geography
North America
* The U.S.
* Canada
* Mexico
Europe
* France
* The UK
* Spain
* Germany
* Italy
* Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
* China
* Japan
* India
* Australia
* South Korea
* Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
* Saudi Arabia
* UAE
* Egypt
* Kuwait
* South Africa
* Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
* Brazil
* Argentina
* Rest of Latin America
Get a Customization of the report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=16607
About Us
Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.
Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=16607
Joel John
Custom Market Insights
+1 801-639-9061
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn