Global Portable Generator Market Share Likely to Expand At a CAGR of 5% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights

Custom Market Insights

Custom Market Insights

The global Portable Generator market size was USD 4.4 billion in 2021 and is reach around USD 7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR 5% between 2022 and 2030.

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Custom Market Insights (CMI), The global Portable Generator market size was estimated at USD 4.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5% between 2022 and 2030.

Our research report offers a 360-degree view of the Portable Generator market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with the impact they have on-demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Portable Generator market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=16607

Portable Generator Market: Overview

Portable generators find in applications in generating electricity that is used in household, industrial, and commercial settings. Applications covered by the study include producing electricity for live commercial events, electrifying equipment on building sites, providing backup power during power outages, and others.

Segmental Overview

The market for Portable generators is segmented into fuel, power output, and application. Based on application, the market for the residential segment is anticipated to dominate throughout 2022-2030.

Read All Industrial Automation And Equipment Market Research Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/reports-store/industrial-automation-equipment/

The unreliability of power networks contributes to the expansion of the residential application market. Additionally, regions susceptible to natural disasters and sudden power disruptions fuel the demand for Portable generators in the residential end-user sector. Most frequently, residential users employ Portable Generators with a maximum power output of 6 kW. In emergency scenarios, these generators are utilized in homes to power various appliances, including air conditioners, lights, freezers, sump pumps, heaters, and TVs. Additional uses for Portable generators include camping vacations and tailgating events.

Regional Overview

Asia Pacific Region to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Developing nations like China, Japan, South Korea, and India have experienced tremendous industrialization, making the Asia-Pacific region the fastest-growing market for Portable Generators.

Take a Look at our other Reports:
Solar PV Panels Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/solar-pv-panels-market/
Nanosilica Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/nanosilica-market/
Energy as a Service Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/energy-as-a-service-market/
Spas and Beauty Salons Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/spas-and-beauty-salons-market/
Soundbar Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/soundbar-market/

Key Players Insights

The players operating in the Portable Generator market are focused on collaborations and joint ventures to expand their product portfolio, gain new customers, and expand their geographical reach.

June 2021:Deep Sea Electronics Limited, a designer and manufacturer of sophisticated controls, was acquired by Generac Holdings Inc. Deep Sea Electronics offers a wide selection of controller products that offer adaptable solutions for a variety of applications, including generators, automatic transfer switches, battery voltage, and off-highway vehicles.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study, download the pdf brochure @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=16607

May 2019: Generac purchased Pika, a producer of home energy storage systems. The acquisition was aimed to acquire Pika’s strengths with portable industrial and commercial generators. In a number of places, notably Puerto Rico, where recent natural catastrophes have impacted the power supply, the company offers backup power devices.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=16607

Some of the prominent players

Atlas Copco
Briggs & Stratton
Generac
Honda
Yamaha
Caterpillar
Cummins
Eaton
Honeywell
Siemens
Wacker Neuson
Kubota

The global Portable Generator market is segmented as follows:

By Fuel

Gasoline
Diesel
Others

By Power Output

More than 10kW
3-10kW
Less than 3kW

Get a Customization of the report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=16607

By Application

Domestic
Industrial
Commercial

On the basis of Geography

North America
* The U.S.
* Canada
* Mexico

Europe
* France
* The UK
* Spain
* Germany
* Italy
* Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific
* China
* Japan
* India
* Australia
* South Korea
* Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa
* Saudi Arabia
* UAE
* Egypt
* Kuwait
* South Africa
* Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America
* Brazil
* Argentina
* Rest of Latin America

Get a Customization of the report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=16607

About Us

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=16607

Joel John
Custom Market Insights
+1 801-639-9061
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Global Portable Generator Market Share Likely to Expand At a CAGR of 5% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Joel John
Custom Market Insights
+1 801-639-9061
Company/Organization
Custom Market Insights
1135 E Promontory Way
Sandy, Utah, 84094
United States
+1 801-639-9061
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

Custom Market Insights

More From This Author
Global Portable Generator Market Share Likely to Expand At a CAGR of 5% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights
Global Pea Protein Market Share Likely to Expand At a CAGR of 13% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights
Global Textile Chemicals Market Share Likely to Surpass At a CAGR of 5.1% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights
View All Stories From This Author