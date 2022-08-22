Oregon Fruit Products Offers Brewers Exciting New Option with Sicilian Lemon Puree for the Fermentation Market

Release of its popular Prickly Pear Puree also coming to market again this fall

SALEM, Ore., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oregon Fruit Products LLC, manufacturer of fruit purees for the fermentation market, has introduced Sicilian Lemon Puree, a new seasonal offering. The fruit was brewers' winning choice in a Vote4Fruit survey and partnership between Oregon Fruit and Country Malt Group at the May 2022 Craft Brewers Conference and the Canadian Brewing Awards and Conference. Brewers also voted to bring back Oregon Fruit Products' seasonal Prickly Pear Puree, which was first introduced in 2021 and will be released again this fall.

"The contest allowed us to give brewers their desired seasonal fruit varieties to create beers that meet their customers' cravings," said Chris Hodge, Oregon Fruit Products' Director of Sales for Fermentation. "The winning Sicilian Lemon Puree lets us know that brewers are seeking unique and regional fruits with more subtle profiles; and our Prickly Pear Puree has been a winner since its launch last year – brewers love it and voted it back."

Oregon Fruit Sicilian Lemon Puree brings enlivening Mediterranean influences to the fermentation market. The puree is a delight to the senses, full of zest on the nose, with floral and even cream soda notes. This highly aromatic and juicy fruit is tart, yet also features more tropical notes than a regular lemon, with a rounder, less intense and acidic flavor. Sicilian Lemon Puree is ideal for Radler, Kettle Sour, IPA, and Lager styles. The limited supply release of Sicilian Lemon Puree is available in 42 lb. aseptic BIBs (bag in box).

Back by popular demand, Oregon Fruit Prickly Pear Puree boasts perfectly balanced tangy and sweet notes with a floral and slightly vegetal aroma, reminiscent of aloe. The sweet, juicy puree tastes of star fruit, aloe, strawberry and kiwi, and adds tropical brightness to smoothie or milkshake style beers, tart goses and sours or refreshing blonds and wheat styles. Oregon Fruit Prickly Pear Puree is also available in 42 lb. aseptic BIBs (bag in box) and will be released in September.

"Our purees are made with the highest quality fruit and processed into aseptic packaging, which our customers find highly convenient," said Hodge. "They're also a more consistent alternative to using fresh or frozen fruit."

Oregon Fruit Products has been servicing the craft and commercial brewing industry for more than 30 years with its fruit for fermentation line of aseptic purees. The majority of Oregon Fruit Products' purees have a shelf life of 18 months in ambient temperature.

Founded in 1935, Oregon Fruit Products offers a complete line of canned, frozen and shelf-stable premium fruit for consumers, foodservice operators and ingredient sales. The company is the recipient of the Oregon State University Center for Family Enterprise's 2022 Business Renewal Award and the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce's 2022 Agricultural Processor of the Year Award. Oregon Fruit Products is located in Salem, Oregon and can be found on the web at http://www.oregonfruit.com/fermentation.

