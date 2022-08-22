Global Pea Protein Market Share Likely to Expand At a CAGR of 13% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights
The Global Pea Protein Market, market was estimated at around USD 2.3 billion in 2021 and CAGR of 13% during 2022-2030, to reach around USD 6.8 billion by 2030SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per our research on the Global Pea Protein Market, the market was estimated at around USD 2.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 13% during 2022-2030, to reach around USD 6.8 billion by 2030. The report examines the Pea Protein market’s drivers and restraints, as well as their impact analysis. Also, the report mentions global opportunities prevailing in the Pea Protein market.
Pea Protein Market: Overview
Pea Protein is regarded as a premium plant-based protein that is typically extracted from yellow peas. It improves the nutritional value of foods and supplements that are protein-fortified. It helps with blood circulation and in lowering high cholesterol. It aids in increasing metabolism and physical strength.
Due to its high protein content, accessibility, and affordability, Pea Protein is currently a preferable substitute for traditional proteins, such as animal, wheat, and soy protein. Since it contains amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, it is one of the best sources of protein for vegans and vegetarians.
People seeking gluten-free products, as well as those with lactose intolerance or any other form of metabolic problem, are becoming more and more interested in Pea Protein. The growth of the global Pea Protein market is anticipated to be fueled by all these benefits of Pea Proteins.
Regional Overview
The Asia Pacific Region is experiencing high demand for Pea Protein
Over the course of the study, Asia Pacific is predicted to see a profitable growth rate. The main element for this growth is the rise in the consumption of functional foods in significant emerging nations, including South Korea, China, and India. Additionally, it is anticipated that the booming food and supplement industries will accelerate market expansion in the Asia Pacific region.
Key Players Insights
Our market analysis includes a section specifically devoted to key players operating in the Pea Protein market. Our analysts give an overview of each player’s financial statements, along with product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section includes key development strategies, market share analysis, and market positioning analysis of the mentioned competitors globally.
Some of the prominent players
Sotexpro SA
Roquette Freres, Warcoing SA
Puris Protein LLC
Ingredion Inc.
Axiom Foods Inc.
The Scoular Company
Cosucra Groupe, Nutri-Pea Limited
Cargill Inc.
Kerry Inc.
Growing Naturals LLC
Avebe
A&B Ingredients
Glanbia plc
The global Pea Protein market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type
Isolates
Concentrate
Textured
By Application
Dietary Supplements
Beverages
Meat Substitutes
Baked Goods
Others
By Form
Dry
Liquid
By Geography
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
