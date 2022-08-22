Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,390 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,982 in the last 365 days.

5MW Containerized Hydrogen Electrolyzer contributes to the popularization of “Green Hydrogen”

BOSTON, MA, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nowadays, green hydrogen is becoming the focus of the global renewable energy industry. By the end of 2020, there were approximately 70 green hydrogen projects under construction around the world, including more than 20 GW-level projects.

As a product of the times and energy needs, the emergence of the Verde 5MW containerized single-stack hydrogen electrolyzer has contributed to the popularization of “green hydrogen”. The system features advanced water electrolysis hydrogen production patented technology with a total footprint of only 2 of 30ft containers and 1 of 40ft container. It can be modularized to 20MW, 500MW, or larger module scales. With a 1000Nm3/h (2000kg/day) hydrogen capacity, purity can reach 99.999% after purification, and the maximum output pressure is 3MPa.

The entire system only takes about 2-3 weeks to be installed, which is 80% less than traditional hydrogen plants, reducing the initial investment and labor cost. Moreover, the unique modular design with fully automatic control ensures lower energy consumption, optimized intelligence and integration, and higher safety when compared to traditional equipment/systems. The containerized design ensures the products can work in a variety of harsh and unstable environments.

The successful development and production of the system by Verde LLC is the result of the combination of the US leading both the technological progress and industrial development trend. It is also a breakthrough in promoting the development of the global hydrogen energy industry.

Dan
Angstrom Advanced Inc.
+1 7812674335
daniel@verdellc.com
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

5MW Containerized Hydrogen Electrolyzer contributes to the popularization of “Green Hydrogen”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.