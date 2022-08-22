Pivo Wins 2022 PropTech Real Estate Indoor Mapping Solution Award
Smartphone Mount for Real Estate Professionals Simple and Affordable Solution for Creating Better Virtual Tours, Branding, & Visibility
There’s no other comprehensive platform in the market that helps real estate professionals effortlessly create branding content to promote themselves or their properties.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pivo, Inc., a global leader of AI-technology solutions for content creators, has announced that it has been selected winner of the Real Estate Indoor Mapping Solution Award by PropTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes real estate technology companies, products, and services around the globe.
— Jay Tsao
The award-winning Pivo Pod for real estate professionals is a hands-free smartphone (iOS or Android) mount that brings any commercial or residential space to life by providing 360° capturing, live streaming, and 3D touring. Pivo Pod creates a virtual, immersive experience that is easy to set up, affordable, and exciting to view.
“The PropTech Breakthrough Award is amazing news for Pivo,” states Jay Tsao, Director of Sales and Growth. “Now more than ever, real estate professionals can harness the power of AI technology to showcase their properties and provide dynamic virtual walkthroughs. Our Pivo Tour offers an easy and affordable way to create better virtual tours in a day and age where 90% of property searches start online.”
Using sophisticated computer vision, Pivo Pod is an important tool for any real estate professional who wants to create better virtual tours using their smartphone rather than relying on burdensome camera equipment or hiring expensive videographers.
Tsao continued: “Pivo goes beyond indoor mapping and tours as well. Using intelligent auto-tracking technology, Pivo also provides a suite of powerful apps that enable users to create better DIY content for branding and promotional purposes that enhance his/her social media and online visibility as the local domain expert, which can ultimately capture more leads and prospects. There’s no other comprehensive platform in the market that helps the professional to effortlessly create branding content to promote themselves and/or their properties.”
Special Features for Real Estate Agents Include:
• 360 capturing and high-quality 3D tours in minutes using a smartphone
• Create professional-looking virtual tours without hiring an expensive videographer or film crew
• Create and customize digital indoor floorplans and 3D dollhouse of any property
• Simple to set up, easy to operate, and affordable
• Suite of accessories makes it easy to create captivating property tours
• DIY apps for social media branding and visibility
• Livestreaming app allows users to save time conducting live previews and property showings
• Hands-free presentation allows users to conduct live virtual showings and easily interact with clients from the property
With its latest innovation award from PropTech Breakthrough, Pivo is quickly becoming the leading provider of motion-tracking smartphone mounts around the world.
To view the Pivo Black for real estate professionals CLICK HERE.
About Pivo
Pivo, Inc. is a developer of AI-technology solutions for content creators. The recipient of the 2019 iF Design Award, Pivo specializes in helping creative people capture stunning footage using their smartphones. Pivo distributes its Pivo Pods to more than 138 countries. For media inquiries email dirkfoster@sparksflypr.com. For real estate inquiries email jay@pivorealestate.com. For sales and distribution inquiries, email business@getpivo.com or visit https://www.pivo.ai/.
