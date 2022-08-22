Equator Releases Innovative 3-in-1 Air Conditioner Designed to Create Optimum Air Quality On-the-Go

Portable 3-in-1 Air Conditioner

Also functioning as an air purifier and dehumidifier, this portable indoor unit is ideal for RVs, tiny homes, and off-grid homes

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Created to be the ultimate solution for achieving exceptional air quality in any space, the Equator 12000 BTU Indoor Portable 3-in-1 Air Conditioner, Air Purifier, and Dehumidifier with Remote is set to become the top cooling appliance for compact spaces. Powerful and designed with advanced functionality, individuals can effortlessly cool, purify, and dehumidify the air in their RVs, tiny homes, off-grid homes, or any other small space.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of our Portable Air Conditioner, Air Purifier, and Dehumidifier,” said ​​Nick Mathews, of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Because many of our customers are looking for all-in-one appliances that can achieve multiple goals, we’ve created this singular appliance to cool, purify, and dehumidify. This helps our customers save money and space by avoiding buying more than one unit for each function.”

The Equator Portable AC measures 30 x 18.5 x 14 (HxWxD in inches), and has a cooling range of 215 to 269 square feet. It can be set to cool all the way down to 61F. This model is equipped with a built-in HEPA filter, easy-to-read LED display, sleep mode, three-speed fan, dual-hose, remote control, and window kit. It is also ETL certified for safety, and comes with a QR code for troubleshooting.

The PAC 122 is built with a capacity of 12000 BTU, and air flow/circulation of 400m3/h. On top of its impressive cooling abilities, the unit only produces 54dB of sound, making it a great choice for quiet spaces.

You can now purchase the Equator 12000 BTU Indoor Portable 3-in-1 Air Conditioner, Air Purifier, and Dehumidifier with Remote at $769 through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayair and also Equator Advanced Appliances.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.

