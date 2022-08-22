Statement on Governor McKee Testing Positive for COVID-19

RHODE ISLAND, August 22 - PROVIDENCE, RI – The following can be attributed to Matt Sheaff, a spokesman for Governor Dan McKee:

"Late yesterday evening, Governor McKee tested positive for COVID-19. He only has minor symptoms because he is vaccinated and twice boosted. After speaking with his doctor, the Governor has begun taking the antiviral medication Paxlovid and is isolating for 5 days. During this time he will be working remotely. The Governor is in good spirits and is grateful for the support of his family and staff. He looks forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents and keeping Rhode Island's economic momentum going."

The Governor's team will be reaching out to those who may have been exposed over the past two days. Per CDC guidance, those exposed are encouraged to monitor for symptoms and test on the sixth day after potential exposure. Visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/if-you-were-exposed.html.

