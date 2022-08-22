Animated Short ‘Friendship’ Wins an IndieFEST Film Award

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Friendship’ – the animated short film from Lin Tam and Immix Studios – has won a prestigious Award of Excellence from the IndieFEST Film Awards. ‘Friendship’ was recognized for its universally touching themes and nostalgic 2.5D animation. The film was commended for its use of animation style and a live orchestrated score to bring out the passion and emotional depth within the narrative storytelling.

“It's an honor to win the Award of Excellence at the IndieFEST Awards for our animated project, Friendship. It's been heartwarming to experience the recognition and hear what audiences love about the film,” said Lin Tam, Director and Producer of ‘Friendship’. “Regardless of where in the world you come from, everyone can relate to having a close friend in their lives. That’s what makes this such a unifying piece of art.”

In addition to the IndieFEST award, ‘Friendship’ has earned several accolades, including wins at the Independent Shorts Awards and LA Independent Film Channel Festival. The film was recently nominated for the Montreal Independent Film Festival, a popular annual festival that attracts Cannes award winners, Oscar nominees, and emerging independent film projects. ‘Friendship’ is also selected at several other upcoming prestigious festivals including Cannes International Cinema Festival, Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival, Sene Film Festival, Oregon Short Film Festival, Indie Short Fest, Venice Shorts, and Image This Women’s Film Festival.

THE 'FRIENDSHIP STORY

‘Friendship’ is about the beauty of lifelong friendships that remain priceless, no matter how much time has passed.

ABOUT THE IndieFEST FILM AWARDS

In winning an IndieFEST Film Award, Friendship joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award including 2021 Academy Award winner “If Anything Happens I Love You” by Laura Dern, Will McCormack and Michael Govier, Oscar-nominee Liam Neeson as the narrator of Love Thy Nature, A Path Appears Documentary featuring Oscar-winner George Clooney.

Friendship (Trailer)