Hair Serum Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2030

Positive consumer perception of hair care products is a significant factor driving global hair serum market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 1,108.1 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.4%, Market Trends – Increasing incidences of hair loss and hair damage among the population in the North America region ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent Emergen Research study, the global hair serum market is expected to reach USD 2309.0 million in 2030, with a consistent revenue CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period. The hair serum market's steady revenue growth can be attributed to positive consumer perception of hair care products due to their various benefits. There are numerous benefits to using a hair serum. There are also various types of hair serums on the market. The use of hair serums to help with hair loss is a recent market trend. HairX Advanced TimeResist, for example, provides intense hydration, nourishing, and vitality restoration. Dull and dry hair has gained delicacy, vitality, softness, and a lot of shine so far. It all comes down to the silk protein concentration, which adds a thin, hydrating layer to hair. Because of this, HairX Advanced hair serum can quickly revitalise even the most neglected hair. The first effects can be seen after only two weeks of consistent treatment.

The global hair serum market report includes a comprehensive analysis of the top players of the market and their market scope through advanced analytical tools. Tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis are used to analyze their growth patterns and market scope for the forecast period of 2022-2030. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global hair serum market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the hair serum market.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

L’Oreal Groupe, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Revlon Consumer Products Corporation, Kao Corporation, Henkel Corporation, Unilever plc, Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty, Industrias Asociadas, HerStyler, and Redken.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The conventional segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to its easy availability and affordable prices. Consumers prefer conventional items over natural ones as they are more readily available and less expensive than their natural counterparts. Serums made of natural ingredients are not always enough. For severely damaged hair, chemical-based hair care treatments can be carefully formulated to target and control hair problems that can result from regular dyeing or bleaching. Many individuals opt to use products that are made entirely of natural materials and free of harmful chemicals. The problematic part is that a chemical's biological impact is the same from a scientific standpoint whether it is produced in a lab or taken from natural sources in a lab.

The hair treatment serum segment is expected to account for large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to rise in concern over hair fall and desire for good quality hair among the target customers. Damaged hair can be treated with the correct hair serum. The ability of hair serum to shield hair strands from environmental harm is one of the product's key advantages. Numerous factors, including heat damage, chemical processing damage, environmental damage and stress, and mechanical damage, can be repaired with hair serums. In order to lessen their impact and maintain healthy hair, several hair serums work to form a protective layer between the hair strand and the damage-inducing agent. These can be used before using a heat styling instrument and are referred to as heat protectants.

The market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is primarily attributed to the region's increasing incidences of hair loss and hair damage among the population. For instance, the National Alopecia Areata Foundation estimates that 147 million people globally and 6.8 million Americans currently have or can develop alopecia areata. Alopecia is becoming more common; hence several businesses are producing various products. In order to compound Triple Hair's hair growth products in the U.S., for instance, Triple Hair Group Inc. stated that it has engaged into a strategic licensing partnership with Pharmacy Solutions. The creation of innovative alopecia therapies is the area of expertise of Triple Hair Group Inc. The size of the global alopecia market is expected to increase from USD 7.8 billion in 2021 to USD 14.2 billion in 2028.

On 20 October 2021, Nutrafol, which is the pioneer of the hair wellness category, announced the launch of its newest innovation: Growth Activator, a hair serum made with plant-derived exosomes from Ashwagandha seeds. The new, revolutionary hair serum is the first scalp-care product that leverages the science of plant exosome technology to boost cellular renewal on the scalp for thicker-looking hair.



Emergen Research has segmented the global hair serum market on the basis of product type, nature, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hair Treatment Serum

Hair Styling Serum

Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Organic

Conventional

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Online

Offline

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Hair Serum market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Hair Serum market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Hair Serum market.

Radical Highlights of the Hair Serum Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Hair Serum market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Hair Serum market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

