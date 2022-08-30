Noel Ortiz Named Chief Engineer of The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, GF Hotels & Resorts, a full-service ownership and management company specializing in hotels, resorts, golf courses, and other related hospitality assets, announced Noel Ortiz, the Chief Engineer at The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in York, PA. With the help of GF Hotels and Resorts, The Yorktowne Hotel is focused on bringing its distinctive style and entrepreneurial spirit in hospitality with its powerhouse team.
Manhattan native, Noel Ortiz, started his impressive career as a key contributor in the construction, renovation, and management of luxury condominiums in Great Neck, NY. Noel later moved to Baltimore, Maryland, where he worked for Hilton as a problem solver with a positive attitude and comprehensive technical and commercial skillset. Relocating to York, PA, Noel evolved to Senior Chief Engineer, overseeing 18 hotels for over 10 years. Most recently, Noel served as the Chief Engineer for the Sheraton Harrisburg – Hershey, PA. In this role, he excelled in maintaining and renovating of a full-service operation ensuring the highest service levels and preventative maintenance. When Noel is not working, he enjoys mountain biking, fishing, and coaching his daughter’s softball team.
In his new role, Noel will work closely with the construction team and play an instrumental role in the operational oversight of the installation of FF & E and OS & E. Experience with full-Service luxury condominiums and hotels, Noel will play a key role in assisting the slated opening of the historic, one-of-a-kind Yorktowne Hotel this Fall in downtown York, PA.
In addition to a comprehensive knowledge of the mechanicals, project management, and the Hilton brand, Noel brings a passion for service, engaging the guest to enhance the hotel experience.
To learn more about GF Hotels & Resorts, please contact Lisa Drake, Vice President, Development and Owner Relations, at (215) 972-2235 or DrakeL@GFHotels.com.
About GF Hotels & Resorts
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 31 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 34 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
