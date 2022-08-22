Womens Health Diagnostics Market | Profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen supplier-buyer network

Womens Health Diagnostics Market

Womens Health Diagnostics Market 2022 | Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Womens Health Diagnostics Market," The womens health diagnostics market size was valued at $19.2 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $36.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Women's health diagnostics system improves the women's health by screening, diagnosing, and monitoring the disease conditions, such as different types of cancer, infertility, and other diseases. The cervical cancer screening supports infertility, prenatal testing, and pregnancy care to breast and ovarian cancer diagnosis to managing bone health & diagnostics. Increase in need for the diagnostics of women's health-related diseases is considered to be more susceptible to certain disorders, such as osteoporosis, menstrual disorders, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. The major diseases include, menopause, infertility, polycystic ovarian syndrome, and certain cancers, such as breast cancer and cervical cancer, as well as urological disorders. The medical diagnostics devices and tests help to improve the women's health and accurate treatment against disease

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

By type, the diagnostic tests was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

By end user, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

On the basis of womens health diagnostics market analysis, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020; however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



By type, the market is divided into diagnostic devices, diagnostic tests, and accessories and consumables. The diagnostic tests segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020. Increase in prevalence of various health-related disorders among women, such as cancer and infertility, growth in awareness about women's health-related tests, high demand for point-of-care diagnostic testing, and development of numerous diagnostic & imaging centers drive the women's health diagnostics market for tests.

By end user, the market is categorized into hospitals and clinics, home care settings, diagnostic & imaging centers, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020. The increase in incidence of breast and ovarian cancer has led to a significant rise in the number of hospitalization.

By region, North America constituted the highest womens health diagnostics market share in 2020, owing to numerous technological developments related to diagnosis of women and imaging techniques in this region. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the womens health diagnostics market forecast, owing to entry of novel tests and kits in the market, and rise in awareness about women's health diagnostics technology.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Accessories and Consumables

Diagnostic Tests

Breast Cancer Testing

Hormone Receptor Test

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Test

Other Tests

Cervical Cancer Testing

PAP Smear (PAP) Test

HPV Test

Prenatal Genetic Screening and Carrier Testing

Cystic Fibrosis

Other Diseases

Pregnancy and ovulation testing

Lab based pregnancy and ovulation testing

Home based pregnancy and ovulation testing

Ovarian cancer testing

Key Market Players

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

GE HEALTHCARE (A HEALTHCARE DIVISION OF GE COMPANY)

HOLOGIC, INC.

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. (PHILIPS HEALTHCARE)

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED.

SIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

bioMérieux SA

