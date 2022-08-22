Enteral nutrition Market | Stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities in the market

Enteral Nutrition Market outlook 2030

Enteral nutrition Market 2022 , Asia-Pacific registering a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Enteral Nutrition Market by Protein Composition, Form, Age Group, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027," the global Enteral nutrition market was valued at $6,762 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $12,294 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Enteral nutrition is food supplement that provides nutrients directly in the gastrointestinal tract in patients who cannot swallow food or get enough nourishment by eating or drinking. This process of administrating nutrition involves the usage of enteral feeding devices such as pumps and tubes. These medical devices deliver the medications and nutrients directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum via either the nose, mouth, or the direct percutaneous route.

Key Findings Of The Study

By protein composition, the standard protein diet segment held maximum share in the global enteral nutrition market in 2018.

On the basis of form, the liquid segment held the largest enteral nutrition market share in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of age group, the adults (above 18) segment held the largest enteral nutrition market share in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the hospital sales segment held largest enteral nutrition market share in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.



The enteral nutrition market is segmented into protein composition, form, age group, distribution channel, and region. The enteral nutrition market is segmented on the basis of protein composition, form, age group, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of protein composition, the market is divided into standard protein diet, high protein diet, protein for diabetes care patient, and others. The standard protein diet segment dominated the global market in 2018, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. Key factors such as high adoption of standard protein diet, owing to the fact that it is one of the most common types of composition prescribed for patients and different product launches of the standard protein rich products, are known to fulfill the market demand. Furthermore, there has been a steep increase in products, which are originated from the organic products, and hence there has been an increase in demand for standard protein diet.

COVID-19 is a large family of viruses that causes illness ranging from common cold to more severe respiratory diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has helped the industry grow significantly, as the disease led to nutritional deficits in the body of patients. The management of which can be carried out with the help of enteral nutrition which aids in faster absorption of nutrients directly to the body. The researchers studied the pattern of response of the COVID-19 patients toward the provided nutrition during infection. This supports the enteral nutrition market to gain traction during the forecast period.

The market is segmented by age group into adults and pediatric. The adults segment accounted for maximum market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to gain dominance during the forecast period owing to higher number of patients suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and gastrointestinal disorders. Furthermore, the increase in geriatric population that requires enteral nutrition and has difficulty in swallowing is expected to contribute to the market growth.



Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global enteral nutrition market in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to increased number of R&D activities to develop enteral nutrition, higher adoption of enteral nutrition, and increase in number of targeted patient population with higher health awareness, availability of trained medical professionals, and supportive reimbursement policies in the healthcare system. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience highest growth rate

Key Market Players

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

DANONE S.A.

FRESENIUS KABI AG

GLOBAL HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

MEIJI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

NESTLE S.A

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC.

VICTUS, INC.

during the forecast period, majorly owing to growth in prevalence of diabetes, cancer & malnutrition cases and rise in geriatric population.

Key Market Segments

By Protein Composition

Standard Protein Diet

High Protein Supplement

Protein for Diabetes Care Patient

Others

By Form

Powder

Liquid

By Age Group

Adults (Above 18)

Pediatric (Below 18)

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Sales

Retail

Online.

