Body Composition Analyzers Market Growth Factor, Size, Share Future Scenarios 2030 | At a CAGR of 4.5%

Body composition analyzers market size was valued at $398.22 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $618.71 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, further fuels the growth of the global body composition analyzers market.

The global body composition analyzers market size generated $398.22 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $618.71 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Body composition is the ratio of fat and fat-free mass in the body. Body composition analysis is required to measure and to assess health and fitness level of obese patients or other fitness-conscious people. Body composition analyzer is a device, which provides detailed information for personalized health or fitness consultations. Furthermore, it is used to strategize an exercise plan in terms of one’s need to lose fat or build muscle. Multiple ways are available to measure body composition, and each method has advantages and disadvantages.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4294

Increase in obese population, proactive initiatives by government to promote healthy lifestyle, and rise in health consciousness among people facilitate the growth of the market. However, high initial cost and strict regulations regarding usage of body composition analyzers hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in the number of gyms and health clubs would create new opportunities in the market.

Fitness clubs & wellness centers segment to lead in terms of revenue through 2025

Fitness clubs & wellness centers segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2025. This is due to increase in health consciousness among the population and significant surge in the number of health clubs and gyms across the globe. Home user segment would register the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2025, owing to the greater adoption of handheld and portable body composition analyzers to gain constant access. The research also analyzes hospitals and others.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4294

Key Findings Of The Study

Based on product, the bio-impendence segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

By end user, the fitness clubs & wellness centers segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

North America generated the highest revenue in the global body composition analyzers market in 2020, accounting for near about 4.2% of the global market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Body Composition Analyzers Market-

Extended lockdowns and stay-at-home orders made it difficult for people to bask in the convenience of home-delivered food and consume carbohydrated beverages and non-healthy fat outside, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic. This factor, in turn, dwindled the demand for body composition analyzers for monitoring health throughout lockdowns, thereby, impacting the global body composition analyzers market negatively.

However, as the global situation gets back to normalcy, the market is anticipated to recoup very soon.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Body Composition Analyzers Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4294?reqfor=covid

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Body Composition Analyzers Market

South Korea Body Composition Analyzers Market

Singapore Body Composition Analyzers Market

China Body Composition Analyzers Market

Indonesia Body Composition Analyzers Market

Australia Body Composition Analyzers Market

Taiwan Body Composition Analyzers Market

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.