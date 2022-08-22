Cloverleaf Networks to Acquire Ryver

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloverleaf Networks announced today it has come to terms on a Definitive Agreement to acquire the Collaboration and Internet of Things platform Ryver, effective Aug. 22, 2022.

"We are thrilled to add the technology of Ryver and combine it with the Cloverleaf stack of services," says Joe Faherty, Founder and CEO at Cloverleaf Networks. "The need for businesses to find innovative ways to communicate has never been more apparent, and that need is driven by both an increasingly hybrid workforce, and the continued emergence of Internet of Things devices. By combining Cloverleaf's vast portfolio of wireless and wireline connectivity, the power of our proprietary software CLOE, and the ability to both communicate and collaborate with not just users, but IoT enabled products, Cloverleaf has positioned itself to be the best choice for businesses to connect their people, places and devices."

"In 2014, we set out to solve the world's email problem, and the result of that effort was Ryver: a world-class collaboration tool and IoT platform," says Pat Sullivan, CEO at Ryver. "In Cloverleaf, we have found a world-class partner to continue the work that Ryver had set out to accomplish, and we look forward to watching Ryver continue to grow."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Cloverleaf Networks: Born from cutthroat corporate aftershocks and tired industry giants, Cloverleaf Networks is a company that envisions a different future for business technology. We provide all the technology services your people need to keep your company communicating as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible. Whether your business needs bandwidth, cloud services like SD-WAN and Cybersecurity; communications through voice, video and collaboration, or automation and communication through IoT, Cloverleaf is the best at helping businesses connect people, places and devices.

About Ryver: Ryver is the best platform for teams to communicate, manage tasks, and automate business processes, all in one app. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Ryver has been helping businesses since 2014 and is routinely rated as a top choice on G2, most recently recognized as being a "High Performer" in the Summer of 2022.

For more information, please contact Kathy Heasley - pr@cloverleafnetworks.com or call 480.631.9200.

Related Images

Image 1: Cloverleaf Networks to Acquire Ryver

Cloverleaf Networks announced the agreement to acquire the Collaboration and IoT platform Ryver

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment