Varicella Live Vaccine Market | Innovative products facilitates strategic business planning

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Varicella Live Vaccine Market by Product, Application, and Provider: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026," the global varicella live vaccine market was valued at $2.71 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $4.22 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Viral infections can be prevented by immunization and therefore, immunization is crucial. Varicella zoster is a virus that causes diseases such as chicken pox and herpes zoster. However, these infectious diseases can be prevented by the use of varicella live vaccines. Varicella live vaccines are administered to both children and adults in a pattern of two doses to ensure complete immunization. These vaccines contain a weakened form of varicella zoster virus that is effective in creating immunity against the same virus. There are two different types of varicella live vaccines such as monovalent and combination varicella vaccines.



Key Findings of The Varicella Live Vaccine Market:

Monovalent varicella vaccine occupied two-thirds share of the global varicella live vaccine market in 2018

The herpes zoster segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period

The private segment accounted for two-third share of the market in 2018

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA

Based on product, the monovalent varicella vaccine segment acquired the major share of the varicella live vaccine market and is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period as these vaccines exhibit lesser chances of inducing febrile seizures in children as compared to combination vaccines. Moreover, easy availability and presence of large number of products is another reason that boosts the growth of the monovalent varicella vaccine market.

Based on application, chicken pox immunization acquired the largest share of the varicella live vaccine market owing to vaccination employed with an initial aim of building immunity against chicken pox. Herpes zoster segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to surge in geriatric population worldwide and rise in awareness about the use of varicella live vaccines for herpes zoster.



Key Market Segments

BY PRODUCT

Monovalent Varicella Vaccine

Combination Varicella Vaccine

BY APPLICATION

Chickenpox Immunization

Herpes Zoster Immunization

Mumps, measles, rubella & varicella (MMRV) Immunization

BY PROVIDER

Public

Private

Key Market Players

BIO-MED PVT. LIMITED

CHANGCHUN BCHT BIOTECHNOLOGY CO. LTD

EMCURE PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED (ZUVENTUS HEALTHCARE LTD.)

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

GREEN CROSS HOLDINGS (GC PHARMA)

MERCK & CO. INC

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION (MITSUBISHI TANABE PHARMA CORPORATION)

NOVO MEDI SCIENCES PVT. LTD

SANOFI

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

The global varicella live vaccine market is segmented based on product, application, and provider. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into monovalent varicella vaccine and combination varicella vaccine. By application, it is divided into chicken pox immunization, herpes zoster immunization and measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (MMRV) immunization.

