Full Service In-Home Care Agency, Compassionate Helpers, Announces New Franchisees for Alabama and Texas

The in-home care company is welcoming its first franchise partners this month as it pushes national expansion.

LIVONIA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Booming in-home care agency Compassionate Helpers , has signed two new deals this month, marking its first and second franchise locations. The first agreement was finalized for a territory in Daphne, Alabama and is owned by Dr. Charmaine Glass and Trenita Moore. The second territory finalized was for Desoto, Texas and is owned by Sherlyn Williams.The Michigan-based company is seeking to expand nationally. It first began its journey in franchise development in 2019, a decade after its flagship operation launched. Compassionate Helpers offers 24 hour care, both medical and non-medical, to patients 18 years and older, specifically catering to the senior population. The brand also offers physical therapy services and customized Alzheimer's care.Franchise owners can expect hands-on training within the corporate territory plus initial training within their location. Additionally, the franchise opportunity offers an array of marketing resources that includes digital and print designs, social media strategies, and advertising campaigns. Ongoing operational support is another perk of ownership which includes accessible assistance for staff hiring, administration, customer service techniques, and more.Individuals interested in owning their own Compassionate Helpers and investing in the growing senior care industry can visit www.compassionatehelpersfranchise.com to learn more.About Compassionate HelpersCompassionate Helpers is a full service in-home care agency with over 10 years of experience and dedication to enhancing the quality of life for others. The Compassionate Helpers program is designed to help people stay at home and healthier longer. They offer 24 hour or hourly care, as well as same day services. Find out more about the Compassionate Helpers franchise opportunity by visiting www.compassionatehelpersfranchise.com