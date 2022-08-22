TheBudGrower Rapid Growth Earns High Ranking on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America

Budgrower staff

CANOGA PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheBudGrower, Inc., the leading D2C Home Grow, Hydroponic company, was recognized by Inc. (Inc. magazine/Inc.com) as one of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the country. Thanks to a more than 961 percent increase in revenues from 2019 to 2021, TheBudGrower is ranked No. 656 on the 2022 edition of this prestigious annual list.

The company also ranked No. 60 in Inc.’s list of Top 100 Consumer Product Companies in the United States. In its local markets, TheBudGrower garnered the number 37 spot in the Los Angeles Metro area and number 105 in California.

At TheBudGrower, we aim to be the best direct to consumer hydroponics supplier in the country. We carry and sell 100’s of the highest quality home grow solutions and products that allow our customers to successfully micro-grow from home, that includes the best available organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology, grow tents, and state of the art hydroponics equipment designed to meet the needs of first-time home growers all the way through to the expert growers alike. Through our stewardship of our customers, we help people successfully grow at home and focus our efforts on working with our customer through our staunch focus on help our customers grow what they want, when they want and where they want.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Inc. and a testament to the commitment, strength and quality of our team that we’ve achieved such significant revenue growth,” said Alexander Ouvaroff, founder/CEO, TheBudGrower. “We have established a performance culture that permeates throughout the entire company and has enabled our network to become a recognized industry leader in the home grow and hydroponic market.

The company’s success stems from the deep understanding of the customer and their need, passion and want to Home Grow Successfully," explained Ouvaroff. "It also is driven by a transparent process and consultative approach where our customers are treated as valued partners and are supported by a knowledge-based team of customer support members. It’s a strategy that produces creative and cost-effective solutions for our customer and maximum yield and success for our growing community."

The Inc. 5000 list is a comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy—America’s independent-minded entrepreneurs. It is a prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies and has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

https://www.inc.com/profile/the-budgrower

About the Inc. 500/5000

Qualifying companies for the Inc. 500/5000 must be U.S.-based and privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. To be considered for the 2022 list, companies must have had at least $100,000 in revenue in 2019, and $2 million in 2021. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

Contacts

TheBudGrower strives to be the clear choice in our industry. We look to build strong relationships with our customers and supplier as well as within our valued TEAM. We want to provide excellent service and results through our PROFESSIONALISM and efficient COMMUNICATION fused together with HOPE, PASSION, CHARACTER & INTEGRITY. TheBudGrower truly looks to build deep, lasting relationships with everyone we encounter.

