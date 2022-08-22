Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market To Hit $153,320 million by 2025

Autoimmune 1

Autoimmune disease therapeutics market was valued at $109,833 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $153,320 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global autoimmune disease therapeutics market was valued at $109,833 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $153,320 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in adoption of autoimmune disease therapeutics, surge in wide availability of advanced therapeutics, and rise in number of research and development activities drive the growth in the market. However, high initial costs related to advanced therapeutics restrain the market growth. On the other hand, strong presence of pipeline drugs and opportunities in emerging economies create new pathways in the industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5185

Segmentation Analysis of the Industry

On the basis of indication, the market is bifurcated into rheumatic disease, type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and others. The rheumatic disease segment held about half of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the study period. Moreover, the segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the study period, owing to prevalence, surge in R&D activities, and availability of advanced therapeutics.

Based on sale channel, the market is divided into hospital pharmacy, drug store & retail pharmacy, and online store. The drug stores & retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, contributing about three-fifths of the total market revenue. However, the online stores segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in preference of online channels and benefits such as fewer expenses, and enhanced convenience.

Rheumatic disease segment to maintain its dominant share by 2025

Based on indication, rheumatic disease segment contributed nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominant share by 2025. Moreover, this segment would register the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025. This is due to increase in prevalence, surge in R&D activities, and availability of advanced therapeutics. The report also analyzes type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and others.

Rise in the adoption of autoimmune disease therapeutics, increase in incidence of autoimmune disease, and wide availability of advanced therapeutics are the major drivers of the global autoimmune disease therapeutics market. However, high cost associated with advanced autoimmune disease therapeutics hampers the market. On the contrary, growth opportunities in the emerging economies and strong presence of pipeline drugs are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Drug stores & retail pharmacies to maintain its dominant position by 2025

Drug stores & retail pharmacies accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2017 and will maintain its dominant position by 2025, owing to ease in availability offered by them and presence of large number of stores. However, online stores would grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in preference for online channels and advantages such as less expenses, enhanced convenience, and easy access to reviews of other patients.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5185

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Key Market Players

Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.,), Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., UCB S.A.

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market

South Korea Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market

Singapore Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market

China Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market

Indonesia Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market

Australia Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market

Taiwan Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.