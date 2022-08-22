MDC program in Joplin to focus on plants that attract pollinators

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Pollinating insects and birds provide a number of benefits to humans. Consequently, having native plants that attract pollinators are important.

People can learn more about the importance of pollinators and about beneficial plantings landowners can make to help these creatures at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program, “Pollinator Workshop.” This free workshop will be from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 1 at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, located at 201 Riviera Drive in Joplin.

At this workshop, MDC Private Land Conservationist Meagan Duffee-Yates will provide information about the importance of pollinators. She will also discuss how to create pollinator plots on both a large and a small scale. This program will include a tour of the pollinator-friendly plantings at the Shoal Creek Center so dress for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes.

People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/186325

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Shoal Creek Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.