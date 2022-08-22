AWL India Expands to the USA With Two Major Divergent Approaches Governing its Growth as the Largest Warehousing Network
AWL India is embarked on a journey to reduce its overall carbon footprint and meet clients’ expectationsNEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid the invariant growth and development in the fields of logistics and India becoming one of the fastest-growing verticals in the USA, AWL India has stretched its arms to the USA. The company intends to tap a range of new opportunities in the vertical as the growth of businesses has paved new paths to success.
Logistics has been a major growth factor in India and has certainly managed to itself as the spine of the Indian economy. Being the fastest growing industry in India, the logistics sector is marking a surge of over 10.5% CAGR since 2017. Discussing where the future of the logistics sector is headed in the future, it is expected to possess a market valuation of around $320 billion in 2025.
US-based companies are investing significant money in witnessing the growth opportunities in India's logistics and supply chain sector. As a result, AWL India has emerged as a reliable option for facilitating last-mile delivery services to businesses.
With integrated processes blanketing functions starting from product design, raw material procurement, scheduling, production, delivery, and covering reverse logistics, AWL India has designed operations that facilitate greater interoperability.
The firm is backed by the potential to enable one-touch integration between operations and physical product flows across channels. This further creates an ecosystem for a superior customer service experience.
Two Divergent Approaches Taken by AWL India
Eco-Friendly Logistics Services
Green logistics and supply chain services are now a surging imperative as both businesses and consumers are inclining towards services that are eco-friendly. As companies are altering their supply chains and upgrading their existing logistics systems, AWL India is embarked on a journey to reduce its overall carbon footprint and meet clients’ expectations.
Stepping forward in the direction of going green, AWL India uses the utilization of renewable energy sources for warehouses’ functioning to ultimately reduce energy consumption. The company lays an emphasis on carrying out CSR activities and using electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions.
In order to ensure that all the transportation is done through devised efficient routes, AWL India makes use of Route Optimization, a tactic facilitated by route planning software to optimize the delivery routes.
This approach involves dealing with the carbon emissions from waste management and disposal and enforcing more and more sustainability among firms.
The CEO of AWL India, Rahul Mehra, recently shared his views on taking AWL India towards a green and environmental-friendly establishment. He said:
“We are ensuring that we focus on the rising environmental issues and do our part for saving our mother nature while staying competitive in the industry and registering growth persistently.”
Automation and Tech-Enabled Solutions
There is no denying that the technological innovation era has managed to revolutionize how the world functions, and it has affected every industry. Moreover, the latest advancements in data collection and analysis have paved the way for new opportunities for companies to strategically meet their goals.
Warehouse automation is yet another step taken by AWL India to incorporate robots and machines that help workers with the processes associated with inventory. It further enhances the productivity and efficiency of the warehouses when collaborating with the functioning of conveyer belts, drones, and robots.
AWL India is incorporating state-of-the-art, and game-changing technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and omniscient control towers. In addition, robots and drones are also being utilized for carrying out logistics operations and have emerged as a cost-effective solution.
With the inclusion of techniques and methods such as 3D printing and additive manufacturing, AWL India is transforming the traditional logistics sector with new decentralized business models.
As per the CEO, “The overall value of implementing automation techniques in the field of logistics lies within the potential to apply artificial intelligence and connectivity to ensure enhanced efficiency while utilizing resources.”
AWL India is spearheading the Indian logistics and supply chain sector in terms of tech-based innovations, industry-oriented solutions, environmentally friendly logistics and supply chain alternatives, and implementations leading to increased productivity and improved cost efficiency.
