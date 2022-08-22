Safety Needles Market | Prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment
Safety Needles Market 2022 | Qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Safety needles Market by Product, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026," The safety needles market accounted for $1,609 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $3,009 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026.
Safety needles are hollow, cylindrical metal rods with a puncture point at the pointed tip. These needles are utilized to inject solutions through subcutaneous, intravenous, and intramuscular modes for rapid uptake of substances such as insulin, drugs, and others. Safety needles are equipped with a sheath that is placed over the needle. In some devices, the needle retracts into the barrel of the syringe post injection. These devices are designed in this manner to prevent needlestick injuries in healthcare workers. Moreover, safety needles are used to extract body fluids for diagnosis.
Do Enquiry for Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3862
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐔𝐩 𝐓𝐨 𝟏𝟎% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭, 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐.
The global safety needles market witness's significant growth, owing to factors such as increase in cases of chronic diseases & infections and surge in prevalence of needlestick injuries. Favorable government initiatives related to the use of safety needles boosts the growth of market. However, high price of safety needles and availability of alternative modes of drug delivery hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.
The global safety needles market is segmented based on product, end user, and region, both in terms of both value and volume. Depending on product, the market is bifurcated into active safety needles and passive safety needles. By end user, it is fragmented into hospitals and surgery centers, diabetic patients, family practice, psychiatry, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, Czech Republic, Republic of Moldova, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Ukraine, Greece, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Lebanon, Jordan, and rest of LAMEA).
Key Findings of the Safety needles Market:
Active safety needles occupied 70.90% share of the global safety needles market in 2018
The psychiatry segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period
The hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers segment accounted for 31.78% share of the market in 2018
Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA
Key Market Segments
By Product
Active Safety Needles
Passive Safety Needles
By End User
Hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers
Psychiatry
Family Practice
Others
In 2018, North America accounted for the major share of safety needles market, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to rise in cases of needlestick injuries in the region. Moreover, other factors such as easy availability of safety needles, presence of key players, and surge in adoption of safety needles boost the market growth. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth rate, owing to surge in awareness related to harmful outcomes of needlestick injuries. Furthermore, upsurge in prevalence of fatal infections that can be transmitted through needlestick injuries and rise in healthcare expenditure in the region are the key factors that significantly contribute toward the growth of the market. The constantly evolving life science industry drives the growth of the market in the developing economies such as India, China, Malaysia, and others, thus providing lucrative opportunities to the safety needles providers for expansion for their businesses.
Get Customized Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3862
Key Market Players
B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
CARDINAL HEALTH
JOHNSON & JOHNSON (ETHICON INC.)
NIPRO CORPORATION
NOVO NORDISK A/S
RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
SMITHS GROUP PLC.
TERUMO CORPORATION
VYGON SA
We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-
Japan Safety needles Market
South Korea Safety needles Market
Singapore Safety needles Market
China Safety needles Market
Indonesia Safety needles Market
Australia Safety needles Market
Taiwan Safety needles Market
𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:
Pharmaceutical Excipients Market
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn