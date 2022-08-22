Submit Release
Global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market Size-Forecasts to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market is projected to grow from USD 994.9 million in 2022 to USD 1,570.1 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2027.

The growing investment in the development of novel gene therapy-based cancer treatments, the growing availability of cell therapy in the market, the growing investment in stem and T-cell therapies, and technological advancements in diagnostic technology are the major drivers of the allogeneic cell therapy market.

Browse 155 Market Data Tables and 133 Figures spread through 156 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market - Forecast to 2027’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the stem cell therapy segment is expected to be the largest segment in the allogeneic cell therapy market from 2022 to 2027
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • As per the indication outlook, the musculoskeletal disorders segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the allogeneic cell therapy market from 2022 to 2027
  • North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global allogeneic cell therapy market from 2022 to 2027
  • Allogene Therapeutics, Century Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Adaptimmune Ltd, Autolus., TrakCel, Tmunity Therapeutics, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Bluebird Inc., Minerva Biotechnologies Corporation, Kite Pharma, CELGENE CORPORATION, Cellectis, Fortress Biotech., Promab Biotechnologies, Immune Therapeutics, Ziopharm Oncology Inc., Juno Therapeutics, Novartis AG, Celyad, Eureka Therapeutics Inc., TILT Biotherapeutics, and Poseida Therapeutics Inc., among others, are the some of the key players in the allogeneic cell therapy market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/allogeneic-cell-therapy-market-3894


Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Primary Logo

