Global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market Size-Forecasts to 2027

Allogene Therapeutics, Century Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Adaptimmune Ltd, Autolus., TrakCel, Tmunity Therapeutics, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Bluebird Inc., Minerva Biotechnologies Corporation, Kite Pharma, Celgene Corporation, Cellectis, Fortress Biotech., Promab Biotechnologies, Immune Therapeutics, Ziopharm Oncology Inc., Juno Therapeutics, Novartis AG, Celyad, Eureka Therapeutics Inc., TILT Biotherapeutics, and Poseida Therapeutics Inc., among others, are some of the key players in the allogeneic cell therapy market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market is projected to grow from USD 994.9 million in 2022 to USD 1,570.1 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2027.



The growing investment in the development of novel gene therapy-based cancer treatments, the growing availability of cell therapy in the market, the growing investment in stem and T-cell therapies, and technological advancements in diagnostic technology are the major drivers of the allogeneic cell therapy market.

Browse 155 Market Data Tables and 133 Figures spread through 156 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market - Forecast to 2027’’

Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the stem cell therapy segment is expected to be the largest segment in the allogeneic cell therapy market from 2022 to 2027

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

As per the indication outlook, the musculoskeletal disorders segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the allogeneic cell therapy market from 2022 to 2027

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global allogeneic cell therapy market from 2022 to 2027

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

