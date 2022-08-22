Hiker Dies on Cannon Mountain

CONTACT:

August 22, 2022

Franconia, NH – On Saturday, August 20, at approximately 12:50 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a hiker who had slipped while walking through the woods near the Cannon Mountain Tram’s ski trail. A group of three people had ridden up the mountain on the tram, planned on touring the summit, and then returning to the base via the tram. When the group got to the summit, however, they changed their mind and decided to hike down the mountain. Unfortunately, they were not following an established hiking trail, starting down what they thought was a ski trail. The group encountered a location that was rocky, wet, and steep with a waterfall. As the group tried to maneuver their way down, one of the hikers slipped causing him to fall off a ledge. The other two members of the group called 911 for assistance once they realized they could no longer see their companion.

First responders were able to hike to the coordinates 911 had provided and found a deceased male at the bottom of the waterfall. Conservation Officers and members of the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team brought him to the tram parking lot, arriving at approximately 3:35 p.m. He was transported by Ross Funeral Home to Littleton, NH. The name of the hiker is being withheld until family members are notified.