Amniotic Membrane Market | current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

Amniotic Membrane Market

North America region holds the dominant position in 2020 and would exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.0 % during 2021-2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Amniotic Membrane Market by Product Type, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030," The global amniotic membrane market size was valued at $1,102.45 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $1,728.05 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Key findings of study

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global amniotic membrane market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the amniotic membrane market growth is provided.

A detailed quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2030 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing amniotic membrane market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the type of products and applications used globally.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the amniotic membrane market.

Amniotic membrane is the innermost layer forming the fetal membranes. It is used as a graft or as a dressing in different surgical subspecialties. In the field of ophthalmology, this tissue is used as a tissue bandage for cornea infections and sterile melts, and to reconstruct the ocular surface for various procedures. In addition, this membrane protects and stimulates the repair of injured tissues via paracrine actions and also acts as a vector for bio-delivery of exogenous factors to treat injury and ailments. Also, the anti-inflammatory property of transplanted amniotic membrane is used as therapy against chronic inflammation in geriatric population. In addition, amniotic membrane is increasingly used for ocular surface reconstruction, including the treatment of persistent epithelial defects and non-healing corneal ulcers, corneal perforations and descemetoceles, bullous keratopathy, a corneal disorders with associated limbal stem cell deficiency.

On the basis of product type, the global amniotic membrane market is categorized as cryopreserved amniotic membrane and lyophilization amniotic membrane. Lcryopreserved amniotic membrane is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as this membrane can be stored at ambient temperatures for prolonged periods. Lyophilization amniotic membrane is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Increase in awareness among patients towards the diagnosis and treatment options for amniotic membrane transplantation is expected to increase the growth of the market. Moreover, several pharmaceutical companies focus on developing products for the amniotic membrane transplantation, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the surgical wound segment accounted for a major share of the market in the global amniotic membrane market in 2020. Owing to the rise in number of chronic and infectious diseases, a global rise in the number of surgeries has been witnessed that boosts the market potential. In addition, the ophthalmology segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. This segment is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate, owing to the utilization of amniotic membrane, which leads to faster recovery of various eye-associated ailments.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane

Lyophilization Amniotic Membrane

By Applications

Surgical Wounds

Ophthalmology

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Clinics

Research Centers & Laboratory



KEY PLAYERS

Allosure, Inc.

Amnio Technology, LLC

Applied Biologics LLC

FzioMed, Inc.

Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Corza Ophthalmology

MiMedx Group, Inc.

Skye Biologics Inc.

Tissue-Tech, Inc.

