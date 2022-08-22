ETFMG's MJ Cannabis ETF To Include Multi-State Operators

Addition of Multi-State Operators to MJ ETF Offers Investors Exposure to Global Cannabis Industry

ETF Mangers Group LLC (ETFMG®), a leading thematic ETF issuer, announced today that ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF MJ, the world's first cannabis ETF, will complete its global portfolio by offering exposure to cannabis companies operating in the United States which include multi-state operators (MSOs) directly involved in the cultivation, production, marketing and distribution of cannabis or cannabis-related products.

"We are excited to offer our investors exposure to the global cannabis industry through MJ, the world's largest global cannabis fund. ETFMG is proud to be the one-stop shop for those interested in investing in cannabis with a suite featuring 2X long, 2X short, US – only or global exposure," said ETFMG CEO and Founder, Sam Masucci.

"With bipartisan support for federal cannabis reform at an all-time high, and with key senators open to supporting moderate reform measures separate from legislation that provides comprehensive federal legalization, we believed now was the right time to add exposure to plant-touching U.S. companies," says Jason Wilson, ETFMG Cannabis Research and Banking Expert."

The ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF MJUS will continue to be available for investors who want pure play access to U.S. MSOs. The addition of this exposure to MJ gives investors the opportunity to access the complete global cannabis industry.

"As the world's largest global cannabis fund, MJ is well positioned to directly benefit not only from on-going cannabis reform in the U.S., but from the growth in cannabis sales that are being driven by legalization initiatives occurring around the world, all of which are expected to result in global cannabis sales growing from approximately $28 billion in 2021 to over $61 billion in 2026," says Wilson.

MJ® tracks the Prime Alternative Harvest Index, designed to measure the performance of companies within the cannabis ecosystem beneﬁtting from global medicinal and recreational cannabis legalization initiatives.

About ETFMG

ETFMG is a provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), founded in 2014 with a vision of developing innovative thematic ETFs that provide investors unique exposure to new markets. Today, the ETFMG fund line up provides access to a diverse collection of global themes and is comprised of 75% first to market products. We turn portfolio management strategies into successful ETFs by partnering with market segment experts to bring long-term growth opportunities to investors. ETFMG funds are proof as to the power of the ETF wrapper and that thematic products can have a place in investors' portfolios. To learn more about ETFMG and our portfolio of exchange traded funds please visit www.etfmg.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter @ETFMG, or YouTube.

Carefully consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's summary or statutory prospectuses, available on www.etfmg.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. The possession and use of marijuana, even for medical purposes, is illegal under federal and certain states' laws, which may negatively impact the value of the Fund's investments. Use of marijuana is regulated by both the federal government and state governments, and state and federal laws regarding marijuana often conflict. Even in those states in which the use of marijuana has been legalized, its possession and use remains a violation of federal law. Federal law criminalizing the use of marijuana pre-empts state laws that legalizes its use for medicinal and recreational purposes. Cannabis companies and pharmaceutical companies may never be able to legally produce and sell products in the United States or other national or local jurisdictions.

The Fund's investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. In such event, the value of the Fund's shares may rise and fall more than the value of shares of a fund that invests in securities of companies in a broader range of industries. The consumer staples sector may be affected by the permissibility of using various product components and production methods, marketing campaigns and other factors affecting consumer demand. Tobacco companies, in particular, may be adversely affected by new laws, regulations and litigation. The consumer staples sector may also be adversely affected by changes or trends in commodity prices, which may be influenced or characterized by unpredictable factors.

ETF Managers Group LLC is the investment adviser to the Fund.

The Fund is distributed by ETFMG Financial LLC. ETF Managers Group LLC and ETFMG Financial LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Exchange Traded Managers Group LLC (collectively, "ETFMG"). ETFMG is not affiliated with Prime Indexes.

The Fund is intended to be made available only to U.S. residents. Under no circumstances is any information provided on this website intended for distribution to or use by, or to be an offer to sell to or solicitation of an offer to buy the Fund or any investment product or service of, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country, other than the United States, where such distribution, use, offer or solicitation would subject the Fund or its affiliates to any registration requirement or be unlawful under the securities laws of that jurisdiction or country.

