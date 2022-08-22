Governor Abbott Celebrates Continuing Jobs Surge In Texas

August 19, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement celebrating the release of July employment numbers by the Texas Workforce Commission showing a continuing jobs surge in the Lone Star State. Texas employers added 72,800 jobs over the month and for the ninth consecutive month smashed all previous records for total jobs at 13,513,100. Of note, the unemployment rate continued to fall to 4.0 percent, the lowest since before the pandemic in February 2020, even as the workforce in Texas continued to expand.

"Texas jobs are booming, and more Texans are working than ever before as we again break all previous records for total jobs," said Governor Abbott. "Despite the economic challenges job creators are facing across the nation, businesses are investing with confidence in the Lone Star State because we've built a framework that allows free enterprise to flourish and hardworking Texans to succeed. The July jobs report shows that our welcoming business environment, our lower business operating costs, and our young, skilled, diverse, and growing workforce offer unmatched advantages for job creators. We continue unleashing the full might of our economy and ensuring a more prosperous future for Texans all across this great state."