Brown, LLC Provides Free Information About Newly Passed Law Benefiting Veterans

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The comprehensive Honoring Our PACT Act of 2022, was signed into law on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. There is a two-year window from the signing of the the Act for veterans and families allegedly harmed by the contaminated water at the Camp Lejeune Marine Corps Base to properly put the government on notice. Brown, LLC has started a new site to inform veterans of their rights under the Act called www.IFightForMarineRights, in addition to the firm’s existing site www. IFightForYourRights.com.

What is the Camp Lejeune Justice Act?

According to the Camp Lejeune Justice Act anyone who lived or worked at the base between August 1, 1953, and December 31, 1987, including veterans, family members, non-military (civilian) employees, contractors, and others, are able to file a claim for compensation for damages allegedly resulting from exposure to contaminated water there.

Jason T. Brown, the head of Brown, LLC was stationed on the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia for part of his career while serving with the FBI. His law firm Brown, LLC is dedicating its mass tort resources to do everything in our power to fight for people’s rights to obtain justice for exposure to the allegedly contaminated drinking water and they’re only paid if they win the case.

“It’s horrific that the government may have been aware of the contaminated drinking water and still let our soldiers and sailors, marines and family be exposed to the toxic water. Those that gave so much and were willing to die for our country and our values, may have sacrificed more than they knew when people in power did the wrong thing and turned a blind eye to the health of our veterans.” – Jason T. Brown, head of the firm and former FBI Special Agent.

Conditions that may be linked to the Camp Lejeune Water Contamination:

• Esophageal cancer

• Breast cancer

• Kidney cancer

• Lung cancer

• Bladder cancer

• Multiple myeloma

• Leukemia

• Liver Cancer

• Renal toxicity

• Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

• Myelodysplastic syndromes

• Hepatic steatosis (Fatty Liver Disease)

• Scleroderma

• Miscarriage

• Infertility

• Neurobehavioral effects (ADHD, OCD, Autism, Tourette’s Syndrome)

Brown, LLC points out there has been a proliferation of Camp Lejeune commercials and some already have inaccurate information. Some of the answers to most frequently asked questions about the Camp Lejeune claimant process:

Will filing a Camp Lejeune Claim affect my VA benefits?

Filing the claim will not interrupt any VA benefits that someone is entitled to. According to the statute, however, if the claim is successful any payment of benefits will offset any recovery related to the same injury.

How do I file a Camp Lejeune Claim?

There’s a special claim form that must be filled out promptly and accurately to preserve your rights within the next two years and it’s recommended to retain counsel to assist with you ever part of the process. Most firms will not charge you anything up front and are only paid if they win the case. Six months after the claim form is submitted the government must decide what, if anything to pay, on the claim and if the claim is denied there are other options to move forward.

How do I file my claim if I was exposed to the Camp Lejeune contaminated water?

Speak with a Camp Lejeune contaminated water law firm. Some firms are just passing the cases along, and others like like the seasoned law firm of Brown, LLC, which represents clients all over the country are fighting for veterans in-house from start to finish. Ask the firm about their experience handling mass torts and working with veterans.

What do I need to do to participate in the Camp Lejeune case?

Just provide truthful information about when you believe you were stationed at Camp Lejeune to the best of your recollection and your law firm should assist you with gathering the required proofs and seeing if you’re eligible. They can send away for your military records if you’re uncertain when you were there.

Will the Camp Lejeune Claims Process take a lot of time?

Generally, the commitment from the client is minimal. The law firm will obtain information about your service and where you were stationed and your injuries. If you think you were stationed there, but not sure, the firm will send away for your records. If it turns out you weren’t there during the time frame, most firms, like Brown, LLC will not charge you at all for their time and expense in gathering the records.

What if I think a loved one was there, but I’m not sure?

If you retain a law firm, the firm can gather the military records and find out.

Will this cost me anything?

Most law firms like Brown, LLC work on a contingency basis, meaning they’re only paid if they win the case. If the firm doesn’t prevail you don’t owe a thing. Be cautious of any law firm or entity that is trying to charge you any money up front to pursue your claim.

If I smoked and developed lung cancer can I still participate in the Camp Lejeune Claims Process?

Yes, if you were stationed at Camp Lejeune for longer than 30 days during the 1953-1987 time frame. There’s no guarantee you will win, of course, and smoking may negatively affect the amount of any recovery, but firms like Brown, LLC will still represent smokers as long as they were stationed at Camp Lejeune during the time frame of water contamination.

What if my parents were stationed at Camp Lejeune and have passed on?

During the two years claims process, you can still file a claim on behalf of a loved one who passed on. The choice of a law firm is always an important one, so someone interested in filing a claim should first make sure they’re actually speaking with a law firm and ask them about their experience in this type of matter.