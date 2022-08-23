Barringer H.S. Students Graduate from NJ Carpenters Union Pre-Apprenticeship Program Via 311 Fellowship Initiative

Newark’s Berringer High School Students Graduate from Union Pre-Apprenticeship Program

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seven Barringer High School students recently graduated from an eight-week pre-apprenticeship program in carpentry under the direction of the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (CC).

The program introduces students to a carpentry career through job placement with union contractors and a favorable entry into the official union apprenticeship program. The 311 Credential program identifies students who exhibit an interest and aptitude in the trades and offers them a route to develop those skills through a real-world setting and classroom instruction.

“Our effort in this apprenticeship program is to provide students with a launch pad for a career by gaining specific skills the job market in Newark needs,” said Tom Wyzga, Council Representative, EASRCC. “By offering skilled training, we invest in the future of the Newark workforce because union carpenters generally work where they live. Our pre-apprenticeship program is ideal for Newark high school students to consider when thinking about a well-paying, secure career.”

Students in the program learned fundamental skills to help them succeed in union apprenticeships and gain a first-hand look at what occurs by visiting onsite construction projects.

“Research demonstrates that onsite experiences and internships build necessary social capital and engagement where young people feel they can access positions in pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs,” said Elliot Washor, co-founder of Big Picture Learning.

The program is a partnership between the Newark Board of Education, Newark Workforce Development Board, Big Picture Learning, EASRCC, and union contractors, including Brennan Industrial, Component, Holt, Interstate, McGinley, Orion, and Turner.

“We’re fully committed to the city of Newark and its communities,” said Wyzga. “The carpenters are here to provide an opportunity to Newark residents who want to learn a skill, make a living wage with benefits and give back to their neighborhoods."

