Radix IoT Promotes Jason Thacker to Executive VP of Strategy, Fostering Global Growth for Market’s Leading IoT Platform
Thacker to Implement Business Strategy to Meet Growing Remote Critical Infrastructure Monitoring and Management NeedsDALLAS, TEXAS, U.S.A, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radix IoT, LLC today announced the promotion of Jason Thacker to Executive Vice President of Strategy to manage the company’s Business Analysts, Program Managers and the QA team. As part of the executive leadership team, Thacker will also have an integral role in the overall business strategy to foster continued global growth for the company’s commercial IoT platform for critical infrastructure operations and management.
“For the past 18 months Thacker’s exceptional leadership, as Vice President of Engineering, has steered Radix IoT’s vision and strategy into a tactical structure, accelerating both the development and the quality of our products and projects,” said Fred Dirla, CEO of Radix IoT, LLC. “Thacker will leverage newly developed, company-wide product and operational methodologies as we expand our global reach.”
In his new role Thacker will conduct cross functional strategic ideation planning, delivering key objective milestones across a company-wide portfolio while leading continuous improvement, business continuity, product delivery services, quality control, strategic objective planning and IT governance policies and procedures. Thacker brings over 22 years of diverse cross functional technology and business experience driving innovative technology products to market merging business opportunities with technology solutions. In overseeing the Department of Strategic Programming, he will provide a center of service excellence through the continuous improvement and cross collaboration of governance, policies, and process that result from programmatic controlled execution of strategic initiatives and security focused quality delivery.
Previously as Vice President of Engineering and quality assurance liaison, Thacker oversaw enterprise product management, engineering development life-cycle, and product delivery. Implementing best-in-class technical product management standards, he helped expedite Radix IoT Mango OS platform’s rapid growth. Thacker was previously Director of IT Programs and Project Management at TDOE, Director of Software Development at BitBox USA, and Director of eCommerce and Business Systems at Kirkland’s where he implemented multichannel, HR, Finance, and BI information system strategies including on-premise, SaaS, and Cloud applications services.
“I’m excited to take on this new role at a critical juncture as Radix IoT continues to grow to meet the scaling needs of critical infrastructure operations and management across such verticals as renewable energy, data centers and distributed edge, telecommunications, intelligent property management, and in empowering OEMs to cost-effectively IoT-enable their products,” said Jason Thacker, Executive VP of Strategy at Radix IoT.
With the IoT cloud platform market expected to reach $20.34 Billion by 2030, Radix IoT Mango OS offers the market’s leading, most flexible, web-based, highly scalable software that installs on most hardware, or in the cloud allowing for communicating and harvesting of data from nearly all building or IoT connected systems and technologies. Radix IoT Cloud’s fully managed service offers critical facilities’ operators and owners secure central management, configuration, visualization, and real-time analytics of tens of thousands of locations globally at scale–cost effectively and with no major overhaul of existing systems.
About Radix IoT , LLC
Radix IoT offers a flexible and unified IoT platform to unite and harness data from existing subsystems into a managed dashboard allowing remote monitoring, process management, and data aggregation intelligence to maximize uptime operations and minimize operating expenses. From one location to multiple, the Radix IoT portfolio of products solves the inherent complexity of managing geographically distributed facilities across various markets, including edge data centers, utilities, carrier edge/telecom infrastructure, industrial, and property management. Radix IoT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Compass Datacenters. It is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with offices in Mountain View (CA) and Chicago (IL). For more information, visit www.radixiot.com and Follow on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
