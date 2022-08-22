Capital City Derby: The Newest Slot Release of Expanse Studios

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derby Day Kicks Off! It's the most important football match of the year, and you're ready to bet on your team. But what if we told you that your favorite players are not only going to bring home the trophy—they're also going to make you money?



The answer is a big loud yes. Thanks to the Capital City Derby – the latest slot release of Expanse Studios, the good old football city rivalry evolves into a 10-line slot game - black and white versus red and white teams are on the field, ready to battle it out.

All you have to do is land 3, 4 or 5 scatters on the reels to activate a hefty 15 free spins that can be retriggered. During free spins, all winnings are multiplied x3. And the famous gamble option is also there – make your guess whether it will be yellow or red card.

Your loved players and stadium is now your personal money making machine – as early as two of them will double the value of your stake. Five of them brings a staggering 750 multiplier! Traditional numbers and letters are also here, making the win inevitable.

As in a real match, it’s all about grabbing the ball, which is a wild symbol. One or more of wilds substituting a symbol in winning combination doubles the value of prize.

The graphics of the game are impeccable and football – centric, with grass, goal posts and favourite team shirts, whereas the stadium rhythm will instantly buy you a fan stand ticket to bring your favourite team to a derby win.

At Capital City Derby, you'll have more chances than ever before to win big.

How to Download the Game

To enrich your growing customer base with well-designed, innovative, and user-friendly games, contact Expanse at sales@expanse.studios or visit https://expanse.studio/.

The provider is also available via Blue Ocean and EveryMatrix aggregators.

Corporate Communications and Queries

For more information, to make additional queries and appoint the meeting with the Studio’s team, contact:

Expanse Studios

Lyons Range 20, Office No. 3 Bisazza Street, Sliema

Malta

SLM 1640

www.expanse.studio

press@expanse.studio

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9fee6364-e73c-4c4e-aa93-63052b93853c