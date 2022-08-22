Submit Release
Ill Hiker Assisted Down Falling Waters Trail

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Josiah Towne
603-271-3361
August 22, 2022

Franconia, NH – On Sunday, August 21, Conservation Officers were called to the Falling Waters Trail. At approximately 1:44 p.m., Conservation Officers were notified of a hiker possibly suffering from a heat related illness over a mile up the trail.

Two Conservation Officers hiked to the victim whom they later identified as Nicole E. Burns, 27, of Point Pleasant, NJ. Burns was sick and vomiting, but uninjured.

Burns was given water and was assisted out to the trailhead, arriving at 4:02 p.m.

New Hampshire Fish & Game would like to remind hikers to always be prepared and plan for the unexpected. Before your next adventure, visit hikesafe.com.

