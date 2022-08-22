There were 1,065 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,251 in the last 365 days.
Terrorist Attack in Mogadishu
August 22, 2022, 13:42 GMT
The United States strongly condemns the Al-Shabaab attack at the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu. We express our heartfelt condolences to the families who lost loved ones, wish a full recovery to those injured, and commend Somalia’s security forces. The United States remains steadfast in our support of Somali and African Union-led efforts to counter terrorism and build a secure and prosperous future for the people of Somalia.
