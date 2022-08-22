Metaverse in Education Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities

Emergen Research Logo

Rising popularity of e-learning, increasing preference for immersive learning experiences, and increasing investment to develop metaverse-related learning

Metaverse in Education Market by Technology (AR, VR, XR, MR), By Device (VR Headset, AR Glasses), By Application (Learning, Skill Development, Educational Apps, Self-Regulation Skills” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverse leverages augmented reality solutions and decentralized technology to facilitate connection and interaction among users and achieve a digital approach to social learning and skill development. Metaverse has the potential to change how institutional education can be monetized and with growth of online platforms, lecturers can teach in real-time to live audience while simultaneously teaching online class.

Metaverse can connect students and teachers from across the globe to encourage enhanced interaction and sharing of knowledge to improve learning experiences. Rising popularity of metaverse in the education sector, increasing investment to develop robust and collaborative learning platforms, acceptance of VR and AR tech by teachers across the globe, and growth of virtual digital education are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Metaverse is the next iteration of the internet and refers to a shared virtual space where users can interact with each other through their digital avatars. This virtual world is an amalgamation of advanced technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, extended reality, AI, and effectively combines attributes of social media, games, and cryptocurrencies. Metaverse can be employed in the education sector to offer immersive learning experiences to students to create dynamic and impactful learning environment.

The Metaverse in Education industry is segmented in this report based on manufacturers, regions, product types, and applications.

Invact Metaversity

Tomorrow’s Education

Sophia Technologies Ltd.

Metaverse Group

Shenzhen Meten International Education Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Shengxue Culture Communication Co., Ltd.,

WU Executive Academy

21K School

Luca & Friends

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd.

Jiangsu Hibao Tech Software Co., Ltd.

Roblox

Microsoft

The University of Miami

The University of Nevada

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in education market on the basis of component, technology, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hardware

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Learning

Skill Development

Educational Apps

Self-Regulation Skills

Cultural Understanding

Others

Augmented Reality Segment to Register Robust Revenue CAGR:

Augmented reality segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to increasing adoption of AR devices due to its ability to offer enhanced and real-world learning experiences. Augmented reality can enable a more tactile and collaborative learning experience and can facilitate improved communication between teachers and students. Augmented reality can enable active and constructive knowledge experiences and can blend two environments to make learning more informed and effective and these are some other factors expected to contribute revenue growth of the segment over the forecast period.

