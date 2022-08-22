The Impact of High Inflation for UK Expat and Foreign National Investors

With the Bank of England’s most recent set of gloomy announcements for the UK economy, inflation is set to reach 13% by the end of 2022.

While the immediate, short term might be tricky as the effects of the recession begin to be felt in the property market, the long-term picture remains incredibly positive. UK property is predicted to increase by 12.9% over the next five years alone.

By paying down the capital value of the property by renting it to tenants, UK expat and foreign national landlords can end up with a healthy retirement fund with only a few properties in their portfolio.