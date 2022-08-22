Global Cocoa and Chocolate Market Key Players, Size, Share, Demands, Application, Nature and Forecasts to 2027
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cocoa Market is projected to reach USD 26.3 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2027. The chocolate market is projected to reach USD 160.9 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2027. The growing disposable income drives the sales of chocolates and boosts the growth of the market.
“Among the type segment, cocoa butter dominated the cocoa market with 57.81% of total market share in terms of value.”
Based on type, the cocoa market has been segmented into cocoa butter, cocoa powder, and cocoa liquor. Cocoa butter is anticipated to hold the largest market share in 2022, followed by cocoa powder, and cocoa liquor. Cocoa butter and cocoa powder are obtained from cocoa liquor. White chocolate primarily uses cocoa butter for its taste, whereas cocoa powder is widely used in dark chocolates. While cocoa butter is used in white chocolate and pastries, cocoa powder has its applications in the food and beverage industry.
“Chocolate market has high demand in the offline distribution segment.”
Based on distribution channels, the chocolate market is segmented as offline and e-commerce. The offline distribution channel holds the largest market share in the chocolate market, whereas the e-commerce segment is the fastest-growing distribution channel. With ease and convenience of buying, e-commerce is widely being adopted by consumers. Moreover, it is also convenient for the manufacturing companies to advertise their products through various offers and promotional activities that benefit both the companies and consumers. This is further boosting the online sales of chocolates globally.
“Asia Pacific is projected to witness the growth of 5.34% during the forecast period in the Cocoa and Chocolate market.”
The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market, with a growth rate of 5.34% during the forecast period. Countries in the Asia Pacific region such as China, Indonesia, and India are contributing to the rising demand of cocoa. In China, the increasing purchasing power and globalization are the factors boosting the demand for chocolate. The country is posing opportunities for foreign brands in the cocoa & chocolate market.
The break-up of Primaries:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 –60%, Tier 2-25%, Tier 3 – 15%
• By Designation: C level – 35%, Managers – 45%, Executives – 20%
• By Region: North America –18%, Europe – 11%, Asia Pacific – 43%, RoW –28%
Leading players profiled in this report:
• Mars, Inc. (US)
• Mondelez International (US)
• Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)
• Meiji Holding Co. Ltd. (Japan)
• Ferrero International (Italy)
• Olam Group (Singapore)
• Barry Callebaut (Switzerland)
• Cargill Incorporated (US)
• Cocoa Processing Company (Ghana)
• Archer Daniel Midland (ADM) Company (U.S.)
Research Coverage:
The report segments the cocoa and chocolate market on the basis of type, application, nature, distribution, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses-the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global cocoa and chocolate market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
