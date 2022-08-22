N.D. Attorney General opinion: Aug. 19

Attorney General Drew H. Wrigley has issued an opinion that the term “electronic machine-readable code,” as utilized in N.D.C.C. § 23-01-05.3, is limited to a QR code related to vaccination records, but does not prohibit the use of QR codes in the normal, everyday activities of the department.

Read the opinion at https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/sites/ag/files/Legal-Opinions/2022-L-03.pdf