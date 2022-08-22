N.D. Attorney General opinion: Aug. 19

Attorney General Drew H. Wrigley has issued an opinion that the term “electronic machine-readable code,” as utilized in N.D.C.C. § 23-01-05.3, is limited to a QR code related to vaccination records, but does not prohibit the use of QR codes in the normal, everyday activities of the department.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.