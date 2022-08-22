Global Flexible Heater Market Key Players, Size, Share, Demand, Trend, Growth and Industry Outlook 2027
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Flexible Heater Market size is anticipated to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2022 to USD 1.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2027. Rising requirements of flexible heaters due to technological advancement in several industries such as medical, electronics & semiconductor, aerospace, automotive & transportation, the launch of innovative products which require process heat and freeze protection, and continuous research and development of new types of flexible heater are some of the major factors propelling the growth of flexible heater market.
“Mica-based flexible heater type to grow at a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2027”
Mica-based flexible heaters are energy-efficient and cost-effective, and they provide excellent heating performance even at extreme temperatures. The mica-based flexible heaters are designed for applications that require higher than normal watt densities and fast temperature recovery. They are economical and have high operating temperatures, for which they are used in air heaters, enclosure systems, food service equipment, packing equipment, and various other places. As a result of these features, mica-based flexible heaters are expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
“Electronics & semiconductor industry is expected to contribute the largest market share of the flexible heater market during the forecast period.”
The flexible heater market for the electronics & semiconductor industry accounts for the largest market share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Flexible heaters are used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment such as plasma etch systems, probing stations, IC test handling equipment, photo-resist track systems, LCD screen (in preheating), and semiconductor test modules. These heaters also find applications in electronics such as refrigeration equipment, coffee maker, wax maker, and various other electronic products. The increase in demand for such products is expected to drive the market for flexible heaters in the electronics & semiconductor industry.
“Asia is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.”
Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the largest size of the flexible heater market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is expected to contribute to the largest market share in the flexible heater market. The region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for flexible heaters in various medical equipment, analytical instruments, avionics and defense systems, semiconductor processes, and commercial food equipment is driving the growth of the flexible heater market. The electronics, semiconductor, and automotive industries are in the leading position in Asia Pacific, and the market for medical device and food equipment manufacturing is expected to grow at the fastest rate in this region in the upcoming years.
Break-up of the profiles of primary participants:
• By Company Type –Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 35%
• By Designation – C-level Executives – 25%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 35%
• By Region– North America - 45%, Europe – 35%, Asia Pacific – 15%, and RoW – 5%
Key Market Players:
The flexible heater market’s players have implemented various types of organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, product developments, partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their offerings in the market. The major players in the market are Honeywell International (US), NIBE Industrier (Sweden), Omega Engineering (US), Watlow Electric Manufacturing (US), and Smiths Group (UK) among others.
The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the flexible heater market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Research Coverage:
The flexible heater market has been segmented into type, distribution channel, industry, and region. The flexible heater market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).
