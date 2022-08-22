Future Surgery returns as the flagship event for the surgical sector

Future Surgery is where the surgery sector will gather for two dedicated days of surgical training and education. A new era of Surgical innovation

Over 4,500 healthcare professionals from across the surgical sector will reunite in London on 15–16 November 2022 for the largest surgical event of the year

Future Surgery is a prime opportunity for the surgical community to come together to learn, share ideas and explore the latest cutting-edge technologies and trends in the sector.” — Yemi Ibidunni, Event Director

Delivered in partnership with The Royal College of Surgeons of England, Future Surgery will be the biggest gathering of surgical and operating theatre teams with over 100 exhibitors and 100+ speakers set to attend this year.

The show promises an action-packed programme with high-level training and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) accredited education delivered by leading academics and industry experts over two days.

The comprehensive 2022 conference programme will also feature a host of thought-provoking panel discussions, inspirational keynotes and practical insight sessions. They will all focus on this year’s key themes exploring wellbeing, innovation in surgery, disruptive technology, global health innovation, and sustainability.

Last year the show delivered a number of key highlights, including hosting for the first time the ground-breaking Association for British HealthTech Industries (ABHI) Surgical Simulation Theatre of the Future. The one-of-its-kind simulated operating theatre will be making its return, giving delegates an unrivalled chance to see the latest pioneering surgical techniques being performed by some of the biggest names in surgery.

Also making its return to the conference is the Association of Surgeons in Training (ASiT) Innovation Summit, which will promote best practice in surgical training. New for 2022 is the Women in Surgery conference, which for the first time will be held within the flagship event on both days. Altogether unveiling a bigger programme for 2022.

Yemi Ibidunni, Event Director said: “Innovation has an integral role to play in surgery. Future Surgery is a prime opportunity for the surgical community to come together to learn, share ideas and explore the latest cutting-edge technologies and trends in the sector. And together explore how to move the industry forward. Our accredited speaker programme is carefully curated to explore a number of big topics such as sustainability, innovation and patient safety, with lots of insightful and thought-provoking content interspersed across both days.

“This year we are excited to be welcoming back the ABHI Surgical Simulation Theatre, as well as hosting the ASiT Innovation Summit, and for the very first time the Women in Surgery conference, with our 2022 programme shaping up to be even bigger and better.”

Future Surgery – which takes place at the ExCeL London – is delivered in partnership between CloserStill Media and The Royal College of Surgeons of England (RCS England). The event encourages shared insights and training, enabling the entire perioperative team to reflect, and learn how technology and new ways of working are revolutionising patient care and outcomes in the UK and worldwide.

The event features 6 dedicated educational theatres, running CPD accredited content simultaneously throughout both days.

To view the 2022 conference programme and register your place*, visit: https://www.futuresurgeryshow.com/welcome

*Future Surgery passes are valued at £499+VAT, however, if you are a registered Health Professional in the UK you may be eligible for a complimentary pass.



