Global Community Housing Services Market Growth Trajectory

Community Housing Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Community Housing Services Global Market Report 2022”, the community housing services market is expected to grow from $95.60 billion in 2021 to $102.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the community housing services market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The community housing services market is expected to reach $123.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%. The federal funding for social services is a major driver for the community housing services market.

Key Trends In The Community Housing Services Market

Re-entry services are increasingly being provided for the people exiting prison. A majority of this population face homelessness after their release and have nowhere to go. Therefore, many NGOs have come forward to help them provide shelter.

Overview Of The Community Housing Services Market

The community housing services market consists of the revenues from community housing services and related goods by establishments primarily engaged in providing short-term shelter for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or child abuse, a temporary residential shelter for the homeless, runaway youths, patients and families caught in medical crisis, transitional housing for low-income individuals and families, and for elderly or disabled homeowners. Establishments that volunteer construction or repair of low-cost houses in partnership with the homeowners who assist in construction or repair of a home, subsidize housing using existing homes, apartments, hotels, or motels, or those involved in a low-cost mortgage or work for all the said end-users are included in this market.

Community Housing Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Service: Temporary and Emergency Shelter Services, Permanent Housing Support Services, Transitional and Assisted Housing Services, Volunteer Construction or Repair Services, Others

• By Product Type: Single Section Homes, Multi-Section Homes

• By End-Users: Victims of Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault or Child Abuse, Homeless, Runaway Youths, Parents and Families Caught in Medical Crises, Low-Income Individuals and Families, Elderly or Disabled

• By Geography: The global community housing services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Fair Community Housing Services Limited, Nestle Community Housing Services Ltd, Community Housing Services-Crossroads Villa Inc, Community Housing Partners, Community Housing Ltd, and SRM Housing Services Private Limited.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The community housing services industry report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

