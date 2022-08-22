Global Digital Business Support System Market is expected to reach the value of 5.8 billion USD by the end of 2027
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Market Data Forecast, the global digital business support system market size was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2022, and it is estimated to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2027. With a registering CAGR of 15.70% during the forecast period.
The digital support system provides a modern, elastic, and convergent system in a virtualized network environment. The digital business support system also enables operators to 5G opportunities through advanced and modern 5G use cases. It uses technology to create new value in business models, customer experience, and interval capabilities that support core operations.
Drivers:
The increasing usage of mobile devices and online payment, and tailored business support software are driving the market’s revenue. The rising introduction & deployment of customized solutions for business are the key factor to drive the market growth. The growing adoption of cloud-based services has spurred the trend of adopting to drive market growth.
Increasing the number of mobile phone users
A mobile phone is a powerful form of communication. The mobile phone has some advantages, it provides learning options to users, ways for personality development, and a simple way to access applications. The mobile phone is used for referring to a new class of mobile phones with integrated services like communication, voice communication, video calls, messaging, and personal information management are the factors driving the market growth.
Restraints:
The high cost is one of the important fencings in the market growth. The increasing integration of traditional and modern business support system act as an important block to the market growth of the digital business support system market.
Segmentation Analysis:
Digital Business Support System Market - By Component:
• Solutions
o Channel Management
o Marketing Management
o Customer Management
o Revenue Management
o Sales Management
o Partner Management
o Product Management
• Services
o Consulting & Integration
o Support and Maintenance
Based on the component: The solutions segment was recorded as the largest market share in the digital business support system market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The segment is expected to have an increase in the number of subscribers across the globe. Within the solutions segment, the customer management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Digital Business Support System Market - By Deployment Mode:
• On-Premises Deployment Mode
• Cloud Deployment Mode
Based on the deployment: The On-premises deployment mode held the largest share in the digital business support system market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The on-premise deployment mode means that the data is stored on your own servers and you install and manage the software to drive the market growth.
Digital Business Support System Market - By End User:
• Banking, Insurance, IT, and Telecom
• Healthcare
• Retail
• Education
• Government And Defense
• Financial Services
• Transportation And Logistics
• Agriculture
• Others
Based on the end-user: The Banking and financial services segment held the largest share market in the digital business support system market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Banking and financial services mean banking organizations or subsidiaries include but are not limited to checking and saving accounts and therefore it is extremely important in the digital business support system market.
Regional Analysis:
North America is the largest growing region in the digital business support system market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. North America has a high availability in the countries such as the US and Canada. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the digital business support system market and the increment in the growing adoption of these technologies such as loT, mobility and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The US is the largest market supporting the growth of the digital business support system. There has been rapid growth in the digital business support system market in the region leading to global market growth.
The Asia Pacific is expected to be growing lucratively in the digital business support system market.
Latest Industry Development:
• In November 2017, Ericsson completed the live deployment of BSS with MTN Cote D’Ivoire. The deployment included Ericsson Charging System, Ericsson Dynamic Activation, and Ericsson Multi Mediation. The system modernization process included the replacement of legacy BSS platforms.
• In September 2018, Telefónica Deutschland selected Netcracker’s cloud BSS digital transformation. This initiative will enable the telecommunications provider to evolve its digital customer and business enablement layers, incorporating the latest digital technologies to optimize core processes and deliver a more holistic and personalized digital experience for businesses and residential customers.
• In November 2015, CSG International announced that Satec would deploy CSG’s award-winning Revenue Management solutions at Angola Telecom.
Brian Miller
