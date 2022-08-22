Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Growth Trajectory

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Global Market Report 2022”, the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market size is expected to grow from $1.15 billion in 2021 to $1.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the in-vitro diagnostics quality control market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The IVD quality control market share is expected to reach $1.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%. According to the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market forecast, the rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV and cancer is significantly contributing to the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market

According to the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market analysis, increasing research and development is shaping the market. Research and development in the market are done for the development, introduction, and optimization of products and processes. For instance, in August 2021, Microbiologics, a US-based biotechnology company introduced a new SARS-CoV-2 quality control (QC) tool for antigen point-of-care (POC) testing. The immobilized SARS-CoV-2 Whole Virus Antigen Control is extremely concentrated and contains fully intact genomic and viral proteins, making it appropriate for antigen testing as well as nucleic acid amplification studies (NAATs). Microbiologics' SARS-CoV-2 Whole Virus Antigen Control is the newest introduction to the company's wide line of In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) quality controls and Research Use Only (RUO) products developed to aid in the current COVID-19 pandemic response.

Overview Of The In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market

The in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market consists of sales of in-vitro diagnostics quality control products by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that are used to evaluate and validate the reliability of in-vitro diagnostics testing systems. In-vitro diagnostics quality control is a set of processes that ensure accuracy, performance, and environmental conditions impact on in vitro diagnostic tests including in vitro nucleic acid testing processes for pathogen detection, healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) such as pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other conditions.

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Quality Control Products, Data Management Solutions, Quality Assurance Services

• By Manufacturer Type: IVD Instrument Manufacturers, Third Party Quality Control Manufacturers

• By Application: Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Immunoassay, Molecular Diagnostics, Microbiology, Coagulation or Hemostasis, Others

• By End-Users: Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Research and Academic Institutes, Others

• By Geography: The global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., LGC Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Helena Laboratories Corporation, Quidel Corporation, Microbiologics, Sun Diagnostics LLC, SeraCare Life Sciences Inc., Fortress Diagnostics, Seegene Inc., and Bio-Techne.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market. The market report analyzes in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market size, in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market growth drivers, in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market segments, in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market major players, in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market growth across geographies, and in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

