Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Trends 2022 | Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Geographic Information System (GIS) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global geographic information system (GIS) market reached a value of US$ 10.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2022-2027.

A geographic information system (GIS) is a technological tool for collecting, managing, displaying, and analysing geographically referenced data that combines software, hardware, and data. It supports disaster management and mitigation, landslide hazard zonation, rerouting design, navigational directions, mapping, and hazard analysis. Additionally, it helps to enhance communication, decision-making, and record-keeping for geographic information.

Market Trends

Rapid urbanisation, expanding adoption of map assistants, and increasing investments in constructing smart cities are among the primary reasons strengthening the market growth. Additionally, the introduction of mobile applications with artificial intelligence (AI), speech recognition, location-sharing tools, remote sensor readings, and the internet of things (IoT) is encouraging market expansion. In addition, GIS is becoming more popular in the healthcare sector for tracking the spread of infectious illnesses, which is improving the outlook for the market.

Geographic Information System (GIS) Market: 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Function:

Mapping

Surveying

Telematics and Navigation

Location-Based Services

Breakup by Device:

Desktop

Mobile

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Agriculture

Utilities

Mining

Construction

Transportation

Oil and Gas

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporated, Caliper Corporation (PSI Services LLC), Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Electric Company, Geosoft Inc. (Seequent Ltd.), Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., Topcon Corporation and Trimble Inc.

