Internet of Things (IoT) Node and Gateway Global Market Estimated To Grow At 35% Rate

Internet Of Things (IoT) Node And Gateway Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Internet Of Things (IoT) Node And Gateway Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Internet of Things (IoT) Node and Gateway Global Market Report 2022”, the internet of things (IoT) node and gateway market is expected to grow from $7.54 billion in 2021 to $10.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.4%. The growth in the internet of things node and gateway market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The IoT node and gateway market share is expected to reach $29.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 30.4%. According to the internet of things (IoT) node and gateway market analysis, the emergence of 5G technology is expected to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of internet of things (IoT) node and gateway market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5557&type=smp

Key Trends In The Internet of Things (IoT) Node and Gateway Market

Technological advancement is one of the key internet of things (IoT) node and gateway industry trends gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the IoT node and gateway sector are focused on developing a new technological solution for IoT node and gateway to meet the consumer demand and strengthen their position. For instance, in May 2019, Advantech, a Taiwan-based automation technology company launched WISE-710 data gateway based on embedded key encryption and authentication technology. WISE-710 data gateway provides a unique solution for bridging the gap between old equipment and emerging mesh networks. The Microchip ATECC508A security chip is included in the WISE-710 terminal, providing ultra-secure hardware-based security and protection for cloud service data operations.

Overview Of The Internet of Things (IoT) Node and Gateway Market

The internet of things (IoT) node and gateway market consist of sales of IoT node and gateway components by entities (organizations, proprietors, partnerships) that serve as the connection point between the sensors and intelligent devices, cloud and controllers, thus facilitating connections between different data sources and destinations. IoT node and gateway are used for facilitating communication with legacy or non-internet connected devices, data caching, buffering and streaming, data pre-processing, cleansing, filtering, and optimization, data visualization, and others.

Learn more on the global internet of things (IoT) node and gateway market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/internet-of-things-iot-node-and-gateway-global-market-report

Internet of Things (IoT) Node and Gateway Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Sensors, Processor, Connectivity IC, Logic Devices, Memory Devices

• By Connectivity: Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Z-wave, Others

• By Application: Healthcare, Automotive and Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, BFSI, Oil and Gas, Aerospace and Defense, Others

• By End User: Industrial, Consumer

• By Geography: The global internet of things (IoT) node and gateway market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-

Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Dell, Advantech Co. Ltd., TE Connectivity, Cisco Systems Inc., Aaeon Technology Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Nexcom International Co. Ltd, Helium System Inc., Samsara Networks Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Eurotech S.P.A, Adlink Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Lantronix Inc, Nexcom International Co. Ltd, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Arm Holdings.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Internet of Things (IoT) Node and Gateway Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of internet of things (IoT) node and gateway global market. The market report analyzes internet of things (IoT) node and gateway market size, internet of things (IoT) node and gateway global market growth drivers, internet of things (IoT) node and gateway market segments, internet of things (IoT) node and gateway market major players, internet of things (IoT) node and gateway market growth across geographies, and internet of things (IoT) node and gateway global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The internet of things (IoT) node and gateway market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Bridges, Gateways And Routers Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bridges-gateways-and-router-global-market-report

Internet of Things (IoT) Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-global-market-report

Wireless Internet Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wireless-internet-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC