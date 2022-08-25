MTFX Facilitates Substantial Savings On Overseas Real Estate Transactions
Introducing a cost-effective service that helps Canadians buying or investing in overseas real estate save thousands of dollars on overseas property purchases.
MTFX brings new meaning to the term “bank-beating rates,” with rates that are 3-5% lower than banks.”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MTFX, a leading foreign exchange provider with global headquarters in Canada, is pleased to announce its cost-effective service that helps Canadians buying or investing in overseas real estate save thousands of dollars on overseas property purchases. The currency specialist brings new meaning to the term “bank-beating rates,” with rates that are 3-5% lower than banks.
— MTFX Group Inc.
This means buyers will maximize the amount they invest when sending money abroad to pay for properties. MTFX further defines the concept of value-added service with low transfer fees, expert guidance, fast turnaround times, risk management tools and a 24/7, easily accessible online platform.
Although many people used to turn to their banks for international transfers, they can now get considerably better value for money by relying on currency specialists. Banks are notorious for offering less than competitive exchange rates with expensive transfer or service fees on top. This shows there has always been a need for international payments specialists that focus solely on the FX marketplace and offer a more competitive service.
MTFX has stepped up to the plate, which is good news for foreign property buyers, especially since one of the common reasons people send money abroad is to purchase property and pay off mortgages.
“We offer fantastic savings through competitive exchange rates and lower conversion costs,” said Vice President Niki Ho. “We purchase currencies on the open market, our exchange rate is based on the interbank market rate, and we deal with large volumes of currency exchanges. All this allows us to pass the
savings to our clients, who get a better deal than what they would receive from the bank. Remember, real estate transactions involve large sums of money. So, when you factor in our rates, which are 3-5% lower than banks, our clients stand to save thousands of dollars when paying for properties abroad. That’s nothing to sneeze at.” To make real estate transactions more cost-effective than ever, MTFX’s service includes:
Online currency platform with great rates and low transfer fees
Multi-currency accounts that eliminate the cost of opening and managing foreign bank accounts
Live exchange rates and rate calculators to ensure transparency and eliminate surprises
Currency rate alerts to help lock in the desired rate
Foreign exchange experts that offer valuable insights into the market
To get started with paying for your overseas property via MTFX, please visit https://www.mtfxgroup.com/register/.
About MTFX Group:
MTFX is dedicated to understanding how markets work and providing a 24/7 online platform where people can send money abroad efficiently and cost-effectively. As a leading foreign exchange and global payment solution provider, MTFX leverages superior technology and solid experience to add more value to anyone interested in international investments. The service has grown by leaps and bounds since 1996 and remained steadfast to its mission of offering fast, convenient and secure international money transfers at transparent and competitive exchange rates. You can find more information about MTFX at https://www.mtfxgroup.com/.
