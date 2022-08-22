Smart Manufacturing Platform Market is expected to reach market size of USD 29.64 Billion in 2028 | By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Trends – Increasing adoption of advanced digital technologies across manufacturing industries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart manufacturing platform market is expected to reach a market size of USD 29.64 Billion in 2028 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady growth can be attributed to rising need for real-time production monitoring and rising need to increase resource efficiency in a manufacturing network through dynamic sharing of manufacturing services, which is driving adoption of cloud manufacturing platforms. Industries are increasingly adopting smart manufacturing platforms to create smart manufacturing networks with higher productivity to improve resource efficiency and utilization rates. Cloud-enabled smart manufacturing platform help in identification of manufacturing inefficiencies and bottlenecks and streamlines manufacturing processes. Smart manufacturing platform provide real-time data collection and monitoring, which helps to improve productivity of production systems.

The report considers COVID-19 as a key contributor of the dynamically altered market scenario. The report covers a comprehensive impact analysis of the global health crisis on the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, the report covers the current and future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the market and its key segments.

Key Highlights of Report

In June 2020, Microsoft announced the acquisition of CyberX to accelerate and secure IoT deployments of customers. With the help of CyberX, customers can manage and improve the security postures of existing IoT devices. CyberX is expected to help customers see a digital map of thousands of devices across a factory floor, which would securely enable smart manufacturing across production facilities and the supply chain.

The performance optimization segment accounted for largest market share of 49.8% in 2019. Adoption of performance optimization applications and smart manufacturing platforms has been growing across industries such as energy & power, automotive, oil & gas, and electronics & semiconductors, which is driving revenue growth of the performance optimization segment to a significant extent.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global smart manufacturing platform market in 2019. Increasing initiatives by government regarding industrial automation is driving growth of the smart manufacturing platform market in the region.

Key companies operating in the Smart Manufacturing Platform market include:

Microsoft, IBM, PTC Inc., SAP SE, Hitachi, ABB, Amazon, Bosch, Emerson, and Fujitsu Ltd.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart manufacturing platform market on the basis of application, industries, type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Asset & Condition Monitoring

Performance Optimization

Others

Industries Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Discrete (Medical Devices, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrial Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense)

Process (Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Power & Energy, Pharmaceuticals)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Connectivity Management

Device Management

Application Enablement

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the Smart Manufacturing Platform industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of Smart Manufacturing Platform?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

