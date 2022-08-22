Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Size to Grow by $16,121 Mn, Majority of Growth to Originate from North America by 2032

The Meal Kit Delivery Services Market was valued at USD 16,121 million in 2021. It is estimated at a CAGR of 16.8% between 2023 and 2032.

When estimating the market size and growth trends for all regions and countries based on Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa], Market Revenue by Region, Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19, Short Term Dynamics and Long Term Dynamics data points.

The presence of several large-scale companies in Meal Kit Delivery Services sector is favouring the global market growth. The report also includes segmentation by product type, application and geographical regions.

The topmost companies in the Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market are commonly focused on innovative opportunities associated to the invention and supply. Some of the major market players include

Blue Apron, LLC

Freshly Inc.

HelloFresh

Sun Basket

Relish Labs LLC

Gobble

Marley Spoon Inc.

Purple Carrot

Fresh n' Lean

Hungry root

Other Key Players

Meal Kit Delivery Services Market: Taxonomy

By Offering

Cook & Eat

Heat & Eat

By Service

Multiple

Single

By Platform

Offline

Online

By Meal Type

Vegetarian

Non-Vegetarian

Vegan

Geographical Analysis

The countries covered in the Meal Kit Delivery Services market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific (APAC), is the dominant market for Meal Kit Delivery Services due to the high supply and demand for Meal Kit Delivery Services supplies. North America is forecast to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period 2022-2032, due to the growing production expansion.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends available

