Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market 2028 Key Player's Analysis : Bionik Laboratories, ReWalk Robotics, AlterG

Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market Size – USD 2.48 Billion in 2020, Market Growth at a CAGR of 10.2%, Market Trend – Increase in technological developments

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market is projected to reach a market size of USD 5.43 Billion by 2028 at a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving market growth are increasing initiatives to drive awareness about benefits and advantages of advanced prosthetics, government and NGO-funded programs and activities related to these solutions and deployment, as well as rising investments in the healthcare sector worldwide, among others.

Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse economic impact in the latter segment of the report. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the market’s post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation. The report eventually offers conclusive data related to the Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons market growth assessed on both regional and global levels.

Further key findings in the report

In February 2019, Colfax Corporation acquired DJO Global Inc. Colfax Corporation is an American corporation manufacturing welding, air and gas handling equipment, and medical devices.

Stationary prosthetics and exoskeletons are fixed; a patient cannot remove them as per convenience, while mobility prosthetics are easily removable and reattached.

Europe accounts for a significant share in the global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market revenue. Advancements in robotics and Artificial Intelligence technologies, and increasing investments in the healthcare sector are key factors driving growth of the global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia are major revenue contributors to growth of the market in Europe currently, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Bionik Laboratories Corporation, ReWalk Robotics, AlterG Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Cyberdyne Inc., DJO Global Inc., DeRoyal Industries Inc., Blatchford Group, Ossur hf, and Willow Wood Global LLC. among others.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons market players.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market based on product type, application, mobility, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028)

· Lower Limb

· Upper Limb

· Full Body

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028)

· Hospitals

· Clinics

· Orthotic and Prosthetic Centers

· Others

Mobility Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028)

· Stationary

· Mobile

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028)

· North America

U.S.

Canada

· Europe

Russia

U.K.

Germany

France

BENELUX

· Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

· Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

· Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest of MEA

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

